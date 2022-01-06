Eddie James Cason, Sr.Graveside service for Mr. Eddie James Cason, Sr., 67, of Auburn, AL will be held at 2:00 pm Friday, January 7, 2022 at Bethel No. II Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Daniel Wilborn, III will officiate.Mr. Cason, affectionately called "Map", passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021 in Opelika, AL. He was a member of Bethel No. II Missionary Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He sang with the Male Chorus and the Senior Choir. He was known as the singing Deacon. His education was obtained at Tuskegee Institute High School. Until his health declined, Mr. Cason was employed as a concrete finisher and a heavy equipment operator.Public viewing will be held Thursday from 4:00-6:00 pm.He is survived by: his wife, Lelia B. Cason of Auburn, AL; two children, Tamika Cason of Opelika, AL and Eddie (Vitankey) Cason, Jr. of Auburn, AL; eight grandchildren and four great grandchildren; his mother, Marie Cason of Auburn, AL; four siblings, J.T. (Susan) Cason of Decatur, GA, Omega Cason of Auburn, AL, Ernest (Agnes) Cason of Decatur, GA and Prenenna Cason of Auburn, AL; his mother-in-law, Erma Woodall of Powder Springs, GA; two sisters-in-law, Emma (Vincent) Gresham of Kennesaw, GA and Maryilyn Woodall of Powder Springs, GA; two brothers-in-law, Willie Woodall, Jr. of Auburn, AL and Donald Smith of Spring Valley, NY; four aunts, Hattie Vaulter of Columbus, OH, Betty Reynolds of Cincinnati, OH, Odessa Reynolds of Winter Garden, FL and Wilena Reynolds of Cincinnati, OH; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.