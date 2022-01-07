Eddie Mae DowdellGraveside service for Mrs. Eddie Mae Dowdell, 102, of Marietta, GA and formally of Opelika, AL will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Bethel No. I Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Pastor Kenneth S. Coleman, will officiate. Rev. J.D. Darden will deliver the eulogy.Mrs. Dowdell passed away Sunday, January 2, 2022 in Marietta, GA. At the age of eleven, she joined Bethel No. I Missionary Baptist Church. While actively serving in the church, she was a member of the Pastor's Aide Ministry, the Missionary Society, as an instructor for the Sunbeams and former treasurer of the Sunday School Department.Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm.She is survived by: a devoted niece, Emily Rebecca Tucker Mason of Marietta, GA; a nephew, Rodney (Barvett) Everson of Cincinnati, OH; other nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, great-great nieces and nephews; cousins, Doris Moss and Eddie Pearl Sanford both of Opelika, AL, Nora Easley of Macon, GA, Ann Patterson of Cincinnati, OH, as well as other cousins; her god-son, Rev. Roger Coleman of Crewe, VA; a dear and caring friend, Abbie Davis of Tuskegee, AL; Bethel No. I church family and friends.