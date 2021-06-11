Menu
Eddie Nevelle Herbert
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Eddie Nevelle Herbert

July 18, 1934 - June 9, 2021

Eddie Nevelle Herbert passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the age of 86. He passed away in the city of Opelika, Alabama, where he was born and lived his entire life. He was a veteran of the Army and a member of Union Grove Baptist Church.

Eddie was preceded in death by his wife of 40 years, Mrs. Jewel Herbert.

He is survived by his children, Linda Gail Lecourt, Gina Ivey (Steve), and Sebrina Long (Brian); special niece, Cindy (Steve) Keith. He was a proud Papa to his grandchildren Frank Mann, Aubrey Dean (Clay), John Ivey (Laura), Lyndsey Long and Jarred Long. He is also survived by three beloved Great Grandchildren, Kaelyn Mann, Bryson Mann, and Jack Ivey. Eddie was also often accompanied by a devoted family friend, Mr. James Henderson.

Eddie (our good-looking Papa) was a very loved family patriarch, friend, and husband. He enjoyed study and lively debate of the Scriptures and sharing his relationship with Jesus. His greatest pride and joy were his family who he devoted a life to supporting in various loving ways. Although he will be missed more than words can convey, we have a lifetime of precious memories to help us endure.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 12, 2021 in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

Graveside will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery at 11:30 a.m. with Mr. Mitchell Dean officiating. Masks are encouraged.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to Wounded Warriors and /or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 11, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL
Jun
12
Graveside service
11:30a.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry for your loss. He was a sweet man . My husband and I would see him around town esp at Winn Dixie and Cracker Barrel. I know he will be missed by so many but we will meet him again in heaven at the Martin road reunion. Rest In Peace We love you and your beautiful family
Kathy Knowles Plott
Friend
June 11, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. You and your families are in my thoughts and prayers.
Clara Jean Watson
June 11, 2021
