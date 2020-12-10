Mr. Eddie Green "Boo-Dee" Walton
February 15, 1948 - December 1, 2020
Memorial Service for Eddie "Boo-Dee" Walton, 72, of Opelika, AL will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 12:00 noon at New Spirit Missionary Baptist Church, 3202 Dale Avenue Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Tyrone Edwards will officiate.
Mr. Walton, who passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at his home in Auburn, AL, was born January 15, 1948 in Lee County, Alabama.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories: six children, Iris Mitchell Terry, Dexter Walton, Bobbie Nell Walton all of Rochester, NY, Contina Walton, Yolanda Johnson both of Opelika, AL and Edwin Talley of Auburn, AL; two sisters, Mary Louise (Jim) Williams of Rochester, NY and Lorine Kennedy of Opelika, AL; fourteen grandchildren, Chevill Scott, JaQuawn Johnson, Walter Hendix, Khahil Hancock, Shanna Sides, Lashcorsa Sides, Dexter Walton, Jr., Devin Walton, Dextini Walton, Jaydaris Walton, Sharheem Walton, Altimessia Walton-Hudson, Michael Walton and Herman Lewis; eighteen great grandchildren; a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Harris Funeral Home of Opelika, AL, is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 10, 2020.