Eddie Green "Boo-Dee" Walton
1948 - 2020
BORN
1948
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Mr. Eddie Green "Boo-Dee" Walton

February 15, 1948 - December 1, 2020

Memorial Service for Eddie "Boo-Dee" Walton, 72, of Opelika, AL will be Thursday, December 10, 2020 at 12:00 noon at New Spirit Missionary Baptist Church, 3202 Dale Avenue Opelika, AL 36801, Reverend Tyrone Edwards will officiate.

Mr. Walton, who passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at his home in Auburn, AL, was born January 15, 1948 in Lee County, Alabama.

He leaves to cherish his loving memories: six children, Iris Mitchell Terry, Dexter Walton, Bobbie Nell Walton all of Rochester, NY, Contina Walton, Yolanda Johnson both of Opelika, AL and Edwin Talley of Auburn, AL; two sisters, Mary Louise (Jim) Williams of Rochester, NY and Lorine Kennedy of Opelika, AL; fourteen grandchildren, Chevill Scott, JaQuawn Johnson, Walter Hendix, Khahil Hancock, Shanna Sides, Lashcorsa Sides, Dexter Walton, Jr., Devin Walton, Dextini Walton, Jaydaris Walton, Sharheem Walton, Altimessia Walton-Hudson, Michael Walton and Herman Lewis; eighteen great grandchildren; a host nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Harris Funeral Home of Opelika, AL, is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
10
Memorial service
12:00p.m.
New Spirit Missionary Baptist Church
3202 Dale Avenue, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Wow. Such memories. On behalf of the Sims family, we offer sincere condolences and prayers to the family. Boo-Dee was almost like a folk legend, a folk figure in our community. His laughter, his jovial manner, his singing! He could turn a church out! I've longed joke that I want Boo-Dee singing at my funeral. I hate this a true celebration of his life is not able to go on right now due to Covid but he is appreciated all the same. The community lost a leading light and will be lesser. Man, his was a life worthy of a screenplay. I know my mama enjoyed his laughter and fun and always would laugh along with him. Boo-Dee! Rest well, brother! You had a great run and Marvyn enjoyed it and will miss you.
Kelvin Sims
December 10, 2020
Sending my condolences to the family during this time. Heaven has a singing Angel God rest his soul.
Yashica Frazier
December 10, 2020
To the walton family I'm sorry for our loss Boodee will truly be missed he had a heavenly voice I will miss your smile laughter most of your love cuz you have your wings
MARGARET WIMBERLY
December 10, 2020
