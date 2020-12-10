Wow. Such memories. On behalf of the Sims family, we offer sincere condolences and prayers to the family. Boo-Dee was almost like a folk legend, a folk figure in our community. His laughter, his jovial manner, his singing! He could turn a church out! I've longed joke that I want Boo-Dee singing at my funeral. I hate this a true celebration of his life is not able to go on right now due to Covid but he is appreciated all the same. The community lost a leading light and will be lesser. Man, his was a life worthy of a screenplay. I know my mama enjoyed his laughter and fun and always would laugh along with him. Boo-Dee! Rest well, brother! You had a great run and Marvyn enjoyed it and will miss you.

Kelvin Sims December 10, 2020