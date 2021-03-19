Edith Louise Reese
March 2, 1932 - March 15, 2021
Graveside service for Edith Reese, 89, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 4881 US Highway 29 South, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Thomas Brown will officiate.
Mrs. Reese, who passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at her home in Auburn, Alabama, was born March 2, 1932 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mrs. Reese will be Friday, March 19, 2021, from 3 – 5 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her memory: nine children, Sharon Reese, Pat (Reverend Chester) Levett, Enette Reese, Myrtis Henderson, Bobby Reese, Ronnie Reese, John (Jeanette) Reese, Willie Frank Reese (Pat) and Pompie Lee Dowdell all of Auburn, AL; three sisters, Marion (Boss) Oliver of Auburn, AL, Yvonne (John Henry) Yancey of Stone Mountain, GA and Lois (Daniel) Core of Cleveland, OH; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Reese of Auburn, AL; sister-in-law, Virginia Finley of Auburn, AL; two special cousins, Julia Frazier and Essie Philpot both of Auburn, AL; 35 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 19, 2021.