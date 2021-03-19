Menu
Edith Louise Reese
1932 - 2021
1932
2021
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Edith Louise Reese

March 2, 1932 - March 15, 2021

Graveside service for Edith Reese, 89, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Mount Vernon Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 4881 US Highway 29 South, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Thomas Brown will officiate.

Mrs. Reese, who passed away Monday, March 15, 2021 at her home in Auburn, Alabama, was born March 2, 1932 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mrs. Reese will be Friday, March 19, 2021, from 3 – 5 p.m.

She leaves to cherish her memory: nine children, Sharon Reese, Pat (Reverend Chester) Levett, Enette Reese, Myrtis Henderson, Bobby Reese, Ronnie Reese, John (Jeanette) Reese, Willie Frank Reese (Pat) and Pompie Lee Dowdell all of Auburn, AL; three sisters, Marion (Boss) Oliver of Auburn, AL, Yvonne (John Henry) Yancey of Stone Mountain, GA and Lois (Daniel) Core of Cleveland, OH; daughter-in-law, Jennifer Reese of Auburn, AL; sister-in-law, Virginia Finley of Auburn, AL; two special cousins, Julia Frazier and Essie Philpot both of Auburn, AL; 35 grandchildren, 72 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 19, 2021.
Mar
19
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
Been thinking of you sweet lady. Prayers for your family. Show them peace in their grief. Love you all.
Deborah Moore
March 20, 2021
So sorry for the loss of Lois sister.How I wish I meet your mom.Never new she had 2 sisters.I live with lois now.I am also on Facebook.Much love to you all
Vickie Core
March 20, 2021
My prayers are with you in the passing of your love one.
Phyllis Stephens Reese
March 19, 2021
