Mrs. Edna Ross McKinnon
November 19, 1940 - March 11, 2021
Mrs. Edna Ross McKinnon, 80, of LaFayette died Thursday, March 11, 2021 in Opelika. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Handy Cemetery in LaFayette at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Ed Vines officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Monday, March 15, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).
Mrs. McKinnon is survived by two children: Bobby (Brenda) Ross, LaGrange, GA and Cynthia (Rickey) Wilson, Opelika; three sisters: Lillian Stevens, Elyria, OH, Emma Ross and Bessie (Tony) Madden both of LaFayette; three brothers: Walter Lewis (Mae Doris) Ross, Camp Hill, Charlie (Joann) Ross, and Walter James Ross, LaFayette; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 15, 2021.