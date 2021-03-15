Menu
Edna Ross McKinnon
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
211 B Street SW
Lafayette, AL
Mrs. Edna Ross McKinnon

November 19, 1940 - March 11, 2021

Mrs. Edna Ross McKinnon, 80, of LaFayette died Thursday, March 11, 2021 in Opelika. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Handy Cemetery in LaFayette at 1:00 p.m. (CST) with Rev. Ed Vines officiating. Public viewing will be at Vines Funeral Home, Monday, March 15, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. (CST) to 6:00 p.m. (CST).

Mrs. McKinnon is survived by two children: Bobby (Brenda) Ross, LaGrange, GA and Cynthia (Rickey) Wilson, Opelika; three sisters: Lillian Stevens, Elyria, OH, Emma Ross and Bessie (Tony) Madden both of LaFayette; three brothers: Walter Lewis (Mae Doris) Ross, Camp Hill, Charlie (Joann) Ross, and Walter James Ross, LaFayette; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

To share your online condolences, please visit our website at www.vinesfuneralhome.com

Vines Funeral Home, Inc., LaFayette, AL is handling the arrangements.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
15
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Vines Funeral Home - Lafayette
211 B Street SW, Lafayette, AL
Mar
16
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Handy Cemetery
LaFayette, AL
