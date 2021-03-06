Edward Bennett



April 26, 1948 - March 4, 2021



Mr. Edward Cecil Bennett, age 72, of Salem AL, formerly of Thomaston GA, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021 at his residence.



Funeral services will be Sunday, March 7, 2021 Graveside in Crystal Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends 1 hour prior to the service at the funeral home.



Mr. Bennett was born April 26, 1948 in Mitchell Co. GA to the late Louie Edward Bennett and Lillian Hampton Thomas.



He was a retired truck driver with the Dunkin Donut Corporation.



Mr. Bennett was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Linda F. Bennett.



Survivors include his daughters, Stacy Washam and her husband Danny of Thomaston, Samantha L. Sellers of Salem, AL, sons, Thomas Chriswell and his wife Beth of Opelika, AL, Robert D. E. Bennett and his wife Daphne of Opelika, AL and Bruce D. Bennett and his wife Traci of Salem, AL, brothers, James Bennett and his wife Wanda of Thomaston and Ronnie D. Bennett and his wife Lelia of Stockbridge, GA , 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



Coggins Funeral Home



321 Hannah's Mill Rd. Thomaston, GA 30286



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 6, 2021.