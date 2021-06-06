Elaine Brooks PounceyApril 13, 1939 - February 6, 2021A memorial service will be 11:00am, Saturday, June 12th, at Purpose Baptist Church.Elaine Pouncey went to be with her Lord and Savior on February 6th, 2021 at the age of 81. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Gerald Lyvonne Pouncey, Sr.; children: Sandra Renee Pouncey, Gerald L. Pouncey, Jr.; daughter-in-law Bonnie Field Pouncey; three granddaughters: Laura Pouncey (Russel) Repic, Kellie Pouncey (Dave) Skubis and Melissa Paige Pouncey.Elaine was born in Green Bay, Alabama and raised in Florala, Alabama by her parents, James Junior Brooks and Mary Magdalene Brooks, who predeceased her. She moved to Opelika, Alabama along with her husband and two children in the early 1960s and spent the rest of her life living in Opelika. After her children finished high school, she attended Southern Union Technical College at night and thereafter began working at East Alabama Medical Center, ultimately becoming lead computer programmer at East Alabama Medical Center. She also served on the Board of Directors for the East Alabama Community Federal Credit Union, chaired the Finance Committee of that Board and served on or participated in many other civic boards, committees and organizations. She loved her Lord and was avid in her support of her church, Purpose Baptist Church, where she taught both Vacation Bible School and Sunday School. She also enjoyed the many "coffees" which she attended with her close friends on a weekly basis. Her greatest passion besides her personal faith in her Lord was her love for her husband, her children and daughter-in-law and her grandchildren and their husbands. Everyone she met became a friend and she positively affected every life she touched.In honor of her faith and commitment to helping others, the family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Purpose Baptist Church at 3211 Waverly Parkway Opelika, AL 36801.