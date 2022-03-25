Menu
Elizabeth Ann Calvin Johnson
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
Elizabeth Ann Calvin Johnson

Elizabeth Ann Calvin Johnson passed away on March 3, 2022 after a long and fulfilling life. Mrs. Johnson was the devoted wife of Dr. Wiley Carroll Johnson, Jr. for 55 years, and the daughter of Gardner and Azalea Calvin. Mrs. Johnson is survived by two sons, Dr. Wiley Carroll Johnson, III of Tifton, GA and Dr. Calvin Matthews Johnson (Mary) of Auburn. Grandchildren include Dr. Frances Johnson Aune and husband Kyle of Baltimore, MD and Gardner Calvin Johnson and wife Amanda of Atlanta, GA, Anna Murry Johnson of Opelika, and Sara Carroll Johnson of Statesboro, GA. Mrs. Johnson is also survived by her sister Nancy Calvin Mills and husband Charles (Bob) of Norcross, GA. She was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Joyce Henderson of Waynesville, NC and daughter-in-law June Womack Johnson of Tifton, GA. She is survived by sister-in-law Jane Johnson Bird (Bill) of Waynesville, NC. Mrs. Johnson enjoyed her relationships with her many nieces, nephews, and friends. Mrs. Johnson was particularly proud of her grandchildren.

Mrs. Johnson was Director of Child Nutrition for Auburn City Schools from 1969 to 1986, where she implemented creative strategies to improve child nutrition and extend access to nutritious foods throughout her 17 years of service. Throughout her accomplished professional career, Mrs. Johnson balanced the demands of being a professional leader with her devotion as a loving and ever-present mother and wife.

Mrs. Johnson was a loyal member of the Presbyterian Church USA. In First Presbyterian Church of Auburn, she served as an Elder, Sunday school superintendent and teacher, and Circle chair, in addition to many other roles in 65 years of deep commitment to the Church.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. CDT on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church of Auburn (143 E. Thach Ave., Auburn, AL 36830) with Rev. Kathy Reed and Rev. Nick Reed presiding.

Memorial gifts may be made to either the First Presbyterian Church of Auburn (143 E Thach Ave, Auburn, AL 36830) or the Auburn University Foundation in support of the Dr. Wiley C. Johnson Endowed Scholarship in the College of Agriculture at Auburn University (visit auburngiving.org or mail to the Auburn University Foundation, 317 S. College Street, Auburn, AL 36849).
