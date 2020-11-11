Elizabeth "Sis" Shaw OwensApril 25, 1933 - November 9, 2020Funeral services will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Thursday November 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Visitation will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Wednesday November 11, 2020 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm.Ms. Owens retired from East Alabama Medical Center after 25 years. She was a member of Purpose Baptist Church in Opelika. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She so loved to sing.Ms. Owens, who died Monday November 9, 2020, at East Alabama Medical Center, was born April 25, 1933, in Scriven, Ga. She is preceded in death by her husband James O. Owens; her parents Dewey and Nellie Shaw; three brothers James, Robert and William Shaw. She is survived by two daughters Deborah Greene of Lakeland, Fl, and Angela Wade of Opelika, Al; four grandchildren Jason (Kristy) Richardson, Mandy (David) Richards, Justin (Natalie) Richardson and Melissa Harmon; six great grandchildren Alysa and Sydney Richards, Kinsley and Kailey Richardson, Blaire and Owen Richardson; two brothers and four sisters, Woody (Linda) Shaw Roanoke, Al, Luke (Jeanine) Shaw LaFayette, Al, Hilda Lolley Valley, Al, Faye Huckaby Kansas, Lucy Kelley LaFayette, Al and Dianne Waldrop Five Points, Al; a host of nieces and nephews.