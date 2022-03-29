Ellen Massi SnellFebruary 3, 1925 - March 27, 2022Ellen Massi Snell passed away on March 27, 2022 at the age of 97.She was preceded in death by her parents, Pasquale and Giovannina Massi; husband, Norman Montgomery Snell; three sisters and one brother.Ellen is survived by one son, Gary Montgomery Snell (Sheila); granddaughter, Julia Blair Snell Gilliland; grandson, Blake Montgomery Snell; three great grandchildren, Ava Grace Gilliland, Charlotte Mae (Charlee) Gilliland, Grant Walker Gilliland; nieces, Victoria Katherine Massi Norcross (Jack), and Andrea Marie Massi Tagle (Kevin).The family would like to extend thanks to her many caregivers, especially Kierstin Stull at Auburn Assisted Living.Mrs. Snell chose to be cremated with no service to be held, and Frederick-Dean Funeral Home handling arrangements.