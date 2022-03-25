Menu
Elois Frazier Stringer
1936 - 2022
Elois Frazier Stringer

April 9, 1936 - March 17, 2022

Graveside service for Elois Stringer, 85, of Opelika, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery, 1409 Monroe Avenue, Opelika, AL 36801, Presiding Elder James Q. Smith will officiate.

Mrs. Stringer, who passed away Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the Bethany House in Auburn, AL, was born April 9, 1936 in Chambers County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Friday, March 25, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required)

She leaves to cherish her memory: husband, John T. Stringer of Opelika, AL; one son, Michael Javon Stringer of Opelika, AL; four grandchildren, Ortez Holloway, Wakia Holloway, Gwendolyn Lilly and Cannasta Mitchell all of Opelika, AL; eleven grandchildren; three sisters, Ruby Morgan of Opelika, AL, Betty (John) Perry of Salem, AL and Shirley Anderson of Detroit, MI; one brother-in-law, Charles Stringer of Opelika, AL; four sisters-in-law, Annie Jean Stringer, Margaret (Robert) Lee, Dorothy Stringer all of Opelika, AL and Joann (Freddie) Johnson of Columbus, GA; a special nephew, Kenneth Stringer of Brooklyn, NY; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing. www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 25, 2022.
