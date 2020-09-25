Menu
Eloise D. Sanders-Moore
1933 - 2020
BORN
1933
DIED
2020
Eloise D. Sanders-Moore

March 29, 1933 - September 23, 2020

Mrs. Eloise Sanders-Moore age 87, of Opelika went home to be with the Lord on September 23, 2020.

Born March 29, 1933 in Rockford, Alabama. Mrs. Sanders was the daughter of the late James (Bill) Depoister and the late Ida Belle Brewer Depoister and was the last survivor of six children. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William Leon Sanders; granddaughter, Brandy Carmichael of Valley; brothers, Clarence and James Depoister of Opelika; sisters, Ollie (Jimmy) Ellison of Clanton, Alabama, Lurlene (Billy) Mask of Alexander City, Alabama, and Nalra Mae (Roy) Hiller of Waverly.

Mrs. Sanders is survived by her husband, Thomas Moore of Opelika; children, Deborah Carmichael, Danny (Marcia) Sanders of Valley, David (Jeannene) Sanders of Lanett, and Cindy (Donald) Word of Beauregard; step-children, Donald Moore and Bobby Moore of Opelika, Phillip Moore, of Troy, and Jessica Moore of Beauregard; grandchildren, Jay Carmichael of Valley, Scott Sanders of Ardmore, Alabama, Amy (Sanders) Fox of Gainesville, Florida, Leanna Sanders (Donald) Plotner of Opelika, Meagan Sanders and Kelli (John) McDonald, both of Lanett, Chris Hill, Bailey (John) Murray, Leona (Jared) Fulford and Seth Word all of Beauregard; 9 step-grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren, and 5 step-great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild.

Visitation will be held in the Parlor at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, September 25, 2020 from 10:00 am until 11:50 am.

Funeral services will be held in the Chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home Friday, September 25, 2020 at 12:00 Noon with brother David Floyd and Chaplain Dean Knapp are officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made to Osanippa Baptist Church where she was a member (1343 County Road 187 Lanett, Alabama 36863).

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Fredericks Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL 36801
Sep
25
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Fredericks Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd, Opelika, AL 36801
GUEST BOOK
So sadden to hear. Mrs. Eloise was a client of mine. Super sweet with a loving heart. Who loved of Lord and put him first. My prayers goes out for Mr. Thomas and family she will truly be missed.
Darlene McConnell
September 24, 2020