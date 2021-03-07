Emerson Joseph Duhon



May 14, 1944 - February 19, 2021



Emerson Joseph Duhon, 76, passed away on Friday, February 19, 2021 in Lafayette, LA while visiting family.



Emerson was born on May 14, 1944 in Morganza, Louisiana. After graduating from high school in 1962 and attending college at LSU, Emerson eventually moved to Auburn, Alabama, where he lived and worked for 45 years. There he was affectionately known as "Mr. Hem", operating several men's clothing stores and alteration shops, and in the process developed strong friendships, one stitch at a time.



Growing up, Emerson was one of seven children and enjoyed playing on basketball teams with his brothers through his high school years. Later in life he found passion in the arts (thanks to Hugh Williams), cars, music, traveling, delicious food, antiquing (at Scott's), collecting oriental rugs, growing Zinnias, and especially loved an afternoon thunder storm. One of his favorite past times was sitting on his front porch. Emerson could often be seen there with his friends, family, and favorite Shar Pei pups at his side, sipping on a glass of homemade lemonade and enjoying a piece of delicious pie.



There was hardly a person who got to know Emerson that did not readily like him because of his gregarious and generous nature. He had a great sense of humor and never met a stranger. Emerson will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.



Emerson was preceded in death by his spouse, Hugh Williams; his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John and Hazel Cole; his father, Eddie Duhon; a sister, Peggy Hisaw, and a brother Ralph Duhon.



Emerson is survived by his sisters, Myrtle Ann Bonaventure and her husband, Wilfred of Duson, LA and Sharon Lemoine and her husband, Michael of Lafayette, LA; and his brothers, Ross Cole of Denham Springs, LA and Jerry Duhon and his wife, Bridgette of Covington, LA, and numerous dear nieces, nephews and friends.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Emerson's name to an Animal Rescue of your choosing. Due to the pandemic, a gathering will be held at a later date.



Instead of saying "goodbye" to his friends, Emerson's favorite saying was "I will see you shortly."



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 7, 2021.