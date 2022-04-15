Essie Mae Dunn Buchannon
March 18, 1949 - April 10, 2022
Graveside service for Essie Buchannon, 73, of Auburn, AL, will be at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Westview Cemetery, 700 Westview Drive, Auburn, AL 36830, Reverend Chester Levett will officiate.
Mrs. Buchannon, who passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at the East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika, AL, was born March 18, 1949 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Friday, April 15, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
She leaves to cherish her memory: one son, Kenneth Lamar (Roslind) Dunn of Huntsville, AL; six grandchildren, Z'Mirah Denise Johnson, Melody (Trevon) Laney, Cedric McCrary, Alicia (Rakim) Johnson, Welton McCrary and Leslie McCrary; one brother, Dorsey Dunn of Auburn, AL; one aunt, Mary Finley of Auburn, AL; one sister-in-law, Maggie Dunn of Auburn, AL; three nieces, Felicia (Demetrious) Pitts, Caren Chisholm and Teresa Frazier all of Auburn, AL; six nephews, Eric Allen, Jerry Allen both of Atlanta, GA, Aaron Allen of Phenix City, AL, Tony Dunn, Gregory Chisholm both of Auburn, AL and Anthony Robinson of Syracuse, NY; a special friend, Polly Williams of Auburn, AL; a host of great nieces, great nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 15, 2022.