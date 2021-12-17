Minister Ethel Mae HarrisFuneral service for Minister Ethel Mae Harris, 77, of Auburn, AL will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church (1431 County Road 9; Tuskegee, AL 36083) with interment in Mt. Vernon Church Cemetery. Rev. Amos Harris will officiate. Masks are required.Minister Harris passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at her home. She was a member of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church.Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm with a family hour at 5:00 pm. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.She is survived by: her son, Rev. Amos (Patricia) Harris of Auburn, AL; two grandchildren, Kakia (Michael) Harris of Opelika, AL and Amos "AJ" (Rachel) Harris, Jr. of Auburn, AL; five great grandchildren, Rondarious Reese and Martavious Reese both of Opelika, AL, Avery Harris, Raeleigh Harris and Ashton Harris all of Auburn, AL; one brother, John A. Harris of Auburn, AL; three sisters-in-law, Beatrice Harris of Auburn, AL, Ruth Harris of Atlanta, GA and Nora Baker of Augusta, GA; a devoted nephew, Larry (Angela) Williams, Sr. of Huntsville, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church members and friends.