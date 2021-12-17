Menu
Minister Ethel Mae Harris
FUNERAL HOME
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
517 White St
Auburn, AL
Minister Ethel Mae Harris

Funeral service for Minister Ethel Mae Harris, 77, of Auburn, AL will be held at 12:00 noon Saturday, December 18, 2021 at Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church (1431 County Road 9; Tuskegee, AL 36083) with interment in Mt. Vernon Church Cemetery. Rev. Amos Harris will officiate. Masks are required.

Minister Harris passed away Friday, December 10, 2021 at her home. She was a member of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church.

Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm with a family hour at 5:00 pm. Her remains will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service.

She is survived by: her son, Rev. Amos (Patricia) Harris of Auburn, AL; two grandchildren, Kakia (Michael) Harris of Opelika, AL and Amos "AJ" (Rachel) Harris, Jr. of Auburn, AL; five great grandchildren, Rondarious Reese and Martavious Reese both of Opelika, AL, Avery Harris, Raeleigh Harris and Ashton Harris all of Auburn, AL; one brother, John A. Harris of Auburn, AL; three sisters-in-law, Beatrice Harris of Auburn, AL, Ruth Harris of Atlanta, GA and Nora Baker of Augusta, GA; a devoted nephew, Larry (Angela) Williams, Sr. of Huntsville, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, church members and friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
Peterson and Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street, Opelika, AL
Dec
17
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
AL
Dec
17
Service
Peterson and Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street, Opelika, AL
Dec
18
Lying in State
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
1431 County Road 9, Tuskegee, AL
Dec
18
Service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Tabernacle Baptist Church
1431 County Road 9, Tuskegee, AL
Dec
18
Service
12:00p.m.
Tabernacle Baptist Church
1431 County Road 9, Tuskegee, AL
Dec
18
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church
1431 County Road 9, Tuskegee, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Condolences to the Harris Family Praying for comfort and peace Love Ruth
Ruth Stays
Family
December 18, 2021
