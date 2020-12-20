Menu
Eudene Louise Brown Albritton
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Gassett Funeral Home
204 E Charles Ave
Wetumpka, AL
Eudene (Dean) Louise Brown

Albritton

June 4, 1932 - December 16, 2020

Dean Albritton passed away at home with her family by her bedside on December 16th, 2020. She was born in the Wallsboro community of Elmore County on June 4th, 1932 and spent her life in the ministry of Jesus Christ, serving alongside her husband of 68 years, Walter Albritton, a United Methodist minister. A gifted student of the Scriptures, Dean was a frequent speaker at retreats and for various women's groups. She was called upon to share insights of faith learned as a homemaker, minister's wife, counselor, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and church leader.

Since she found new life in Christ, through the ministry of E. Stanley Jones during an Ashram in 1960, the Bible became Dean's favorite book. She studied the Scriptures at Liberty Bible College in Pensacola, Florida and art at the Art Institute in Atlanta, Georgia. Enriched by biblical studies and inspired by the teaching of her friend Estelle Carver, Dean learned to share her faith with warmth, wit, and understanding. Out of the pain and joy of her own life, she related the promises of God to the ordinary experiences of living.

In her popular book, Misplaced Heart, Dean shared how she dealt with loss in her life and the courage to continue living with a servant's heart. Dean's talents also were expressed in writing a book of poetry and prose, The Yellow Butterfly, which includes many delightful poems woven through her journey of faith.

She was deeply committed to missions and helped lead a world missions' trip in 1967 with visits to over two dozen countries. She was also active with such groups as Christian Care Ministries in Opelika, United Methodist Women, St. James UMC, Raggedy Ann Doll Ministry at St. James UMC, New Walk of Life Church, Mercy House and the Mourning to Morning Group in Wetumpka.

She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Sarah Brown, her sister, Doris Maye Peavey and her first son David Walter Albritton. She is survived by her husband, Walter M. Albritton, Jr., her four sons Walter M. (Tammy) Albritton III, John Mark (Cathy) Albritton, Timothy Paul (Karen) Albritton and James Stephen (Amy) Albritton as well as 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and numerous precious family members, nieces, nephews and friends around the world. Pallbearers will be her nine grandsons – Mikey Albritton, Garrett Albritton, Matthew Albritton, John Albritton, Anthony Albritton, Robert Albritton, Joseph Albritton, Jake Albritton and Josh Albritton.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to newwalkoflifechurch.org in memory of Dean's Army, Zambia Mission Outreach care of St. James United Methodist Church or the Mourning to Morning Group care of First United Methodist Church of Wetumpka.

There will be a celebration of life service at St James UMC in Montgomery, AL next year. There will be a private family graveside service on Monday December 21, 2020.

Gassett Funeral Home

Wetumpka, AL (334) 567-8433
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 20, 2020.
7 Entries
We have been so blessed to have known Dean and experienced the wonderful joy of her friendship. We'll never forget the gift of love (and prayer shawl) she showed us during Debra's battle with cancer. She will surely be missed by all who have known her.
David & Debra Fowler
December 22, 2020
I grieve along with Walter, the family and the many friends of this precious saint. Dean was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Praying we are all comforted by the knowledge of Dean receiving her Heavenly reward!
Rene McKnight
December 21, 2020
I am terribly sorry to learn of the passing of Dean. She was a bright light and lived an exemplary life of service to her church and her community. Ms. Dean was a great friend to my mother,Lillian James, and helped her through some tough times. She will be missed by so many. Your family is in my thoughts and prayers.
Bill James
December 20, 2020
Dean was such an inspiration and influence in my life..She was a Godly woman and I will always love her. She wrote to me at one of the saddest times in my life .. she cared about others. Her life made a difference in this world.. May our God comfort Rev. Walter and his family. Patricia H Bishop
Patricia H Bishop
December 20, 2020
So saddened to hear this news, Walter. She is welcomed by the great throngs of heaven; I can imagine Edna & Jim Love embracing her with joy! I pray God´s closeness and peace surround you.
Giavanna Zannini Griffin
December 19, 2020
She was a wonderful person who used her God-given gifts to help others in their journey. God Bless all of you.
Dan Rhodes
Friend
December 19, 2020
Dean, You have a forever room in my heart. Your fierce love of Christ has loved me through my darkest hours and will be forever grateful for your testimony.
Jill Davis
December 19, 2020
