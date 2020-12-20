Eudene (Dean) Louise Brown
Albritton
June 4, 1932 - December 16, 2020
Dean Albritton passed away at home with her family by her bedside on December 16th, 2020. She was born in the Wallsboro community of Elmore County on June 4th, 1932 and spent her life in the ministry of Jesus Christ, serving alongside her husband of 68 years, Walter Albritton, a United Methodist minister. A gifted student of the Scriptures, Dean was a frequent speaker at retreats and for various women's groups. She was called upon to share insights of faith learned as a homemaker, minister's wife, counselor, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and church leader.
Since she found new life in Christ, through the ministry of E. Stanley Jones during an Ashram in 1960, the Bible became Dean's favorite book. She studied the Scriptures at Liberty Bible College in Pensacola, Florida and art at the Art Institute in Atlanta, Georgia. Enriched by biblical studies and inspired by the teaching of her friend Estelle Carver, Dean learned to share her faith with warmth, wit, and understanding. Out of the pain and joy of her own life, she related the promises of God to the ordinary experiences of living.
In her popular book, Misplaced Heart, Dean shared how she dealt with loss in her life and the courage to continue living with a servant's heart. Dean's talents also were expressed in writing a book of poetry and prose, The Yellow Butterfly, which includes many delightful poems woven through her journey of faith.
She was deeply committed to missions and helped lead a world missions' trip in 1967 with visits to over two dozen countries. She was also active with such groups as Christian Care Ministries in Opelika, United Methodist Women, St. James UMC, Raggedy Ann Doll Ministry at St. James UMC, New Walk of Life Church, Mercy House and the Mourning to Morning Group in Wetumpka.
She was preceded in death by her parents, J.D. and Sarah Brown, her sister, Doris Maye Peavey and her first son David Walter Albritton. She is survived by her husband, Walter M. Albritton, Jr., her four sons Walter M. (Tammy) Albritton III, John Mark (Cathy) Albritton, Timothy Paul (Karen) Albritton and James Stephen (Amy) Albritton as well as 12 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and numerous precious family members, nieces, nephews and friends around the world. Pallbearers will be her nine grandsons – Mikey Albritton, Garrett Albritton, Matthew Albritton, John Albritton, Anthony Albritton, Robert Albritton, Joseph Albritton, Jake Albritton and Josh Albritton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to newwalkoflifechurch.org
in memory of Dean's Army, Zambia Mission Outreach care of St. James United Methodist Church or the Mourning to Morning Group care of First United Methodist Church of Wetumpka.
There will be a celebration of life service at St James UMC in Montgomery, AL next year. There will be a private family graveside service on Monday December 21, 2020.
Gassett Funeral Home
Wetumpka, AL (334) 567-8433
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 20, 2020.