Eugene Clayton Roberts, Jr.
May 7, 1935 - December 28, 2021
Clayton was born in Opelika, AL on May 7, 1935. He died December 28, 2021 at The Bethany House. He graduated from Beauregard High School and joined The Alabama National Guard. He was a member of Hopewell Methodist Church. He retired from Uniroyal Tire Company at age 57.
He's survived by his son Cliff (Cindy) Roberts; grandchildren, Rachel (Brandon) Elliott, Parker (Rachel) Roberts, Lindsey (Chad) Fullerton; great grandchildren, Natalie Elliott, Camille Elliott, Olivia Fullerton, and Jackson Fullerton.
He's preceded in death by his wife, Margie Roberts, and his parents, Mary Louise and Eugene Clayton Roberts, Sr.
Visitation will be held on December 30, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Hopewell Methodist Church cemetery with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 30, 2021.