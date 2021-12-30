Menu
Eugene Clayton Roberts Jr.
1935 - 2021
BORN
1935
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Eugene Clayton Roberts, Jr.

May 7, 1935 - December 28, 2021

Clayton was born in Opelika, AL on May 7, 1935. He died December 28, 2021 at The Bethany House. He graduated from Beauregard High School and joined The Alabama National Guard. He was a member of Hopewell Methodist Church. He retired from Uniroyal Tire Company at age 57.

He's survived by his son Cliff (Cindy) Roberts; grandchildren, Rachel (Brandon) Elliott, Parker (Rachel) Roberts, Lindsey (Chad) Fullerton; great grandchildren, Natalie Elliott, Camille Elliott, Olivia Fullerton, and Jackson Fullerton.

He's preceded in death by his wife, Margie Roberts, and his parents, Mary Louise and Eugene Clayton Roberts, Sr.

Visitation will be held on December 30, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 PM at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 31, 2021 at Hopewell Methodist Church cemetery with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
30
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Dec
31
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Hopewell Methodist Church cemetery
AL
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home

Sorry I never met your parents,learned a lot about them in the time we were in the house. Prayers will be sent out for you and family
Bobbie Smart
December 31, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss and wanted you to know how much your Momma and Daddy meant to me and how much I loved them. There were some really good games of Uno with them and Jennifer and I. They also rescued Jenn and I when a lady totaled out my car when she hit me head on during an ice storm. If my memory serves me right, you were out trying to rescue a lady in the neighborhood area that had let all the air out of her tires trying to help you.
Lucy Butler
Friend
December 30, 2021
