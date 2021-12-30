I am so sorry for your loss and wanted you to know how much your Momma and Daddy meant to me and how much I loved them. There were some really good games of Uno with them and Jennifer and I. They also rescued Jenn and I when a lady totaled out my car when she hit me head on during an ice storm. If my memory serves me right, you were out trying to rescue a lady in the neighborhood area that had let all the air out of her tires trying to help you.

Lucy Butler Friend December 30, 2021