Eva Mae Dowdell Collins
July 31, 1927 - March 18, 2021
Graveside service for Eva Collins, 93, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1000 East Samford Avenue, Auburn, AL 36830, Pastor Hamlet Barnes will officiate.
Mrs. Collins, who passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at her home in Auburn, AL, was born July 31, 1927 in Macon County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Friday, March 26, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
She leaves to cherish her memory: A God-sent son, Guy Johnson of Auburn, AL; foster son, BJ Swanson of Auburn, AL. Eva was a second mother to: Kathy (Claude) Mathews of Montgomery, AL; devoted caregiver, Gertrue Lewis of Auburn, AL; nephew, Arthur (Connie) Gordon of Charlotte, NC; two great nieces, April (Jaamal) Robinson of Charlotte, NC. and Tiffany Gordon of Atlanta, GA; a great nephew, Damon Gordon of Charlotte, NC; six granddaughters, Kala Thompson, Robin Thompson both of Auburn, AL, Whitney (Tim) Smith of Opelika, AL, Lakeshi M. Robinson and LaClaudia Mathews both of Montgomery, AL; one grandson, Kyle (Jasmine) Mathews of Montgomery, AL; eighteen great-grandchildren: Nija, Jasmyne, Zay, Kendall, Eilan, Austin, Koby, Kaleb, Kailyn, Ke'Asia, Ty'Asia, Kennedi, Karsyn, Christopher, Sydney, Chloe, Claire, Kyla; devoted friends of many years, Etherial Jackson, Dorothy Stevenson and Peggy Moss all of Auburn, AL; a host of cousins, relatives, and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 26, 2021.