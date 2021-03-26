Menu
Eva Mae Dowdell Collins
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Eva Mae Dowdell Collins

July 31, 1927 - March 18, 2021

Graveside service for Eva Collins, 93, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery, 1000 East Samford Avenue, Auburn, AL 36830, Pastor Hamlet Barnes will officiate.

Mrs. Collins, who passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021 at her home in Auburn, AL, was born July 31, 1927 in Macon County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Friday, March 26, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

She leaves to cherish her memory: A God-sent son, Guy Johnson of Auburn, AL; foster son, BJ Swanson of Auburn, AL. Eva was a second mother to: Kathy (Claude) Mathews of Montgomery, AL; devoted caregiver, Gertrue Lewis of Auburn, AL; nephew, Arthur (Connie) Gordon of Charlotte, NC; two great nieces, April (Jaamal) Robinson of Charlotte, NC. and Tiffany Gordon of Atlanta, GA; a great nephew, Damon Gordon of Charlotte, NC; six granddaughters, Kala Thompson, Robin Thompson both of Auburn, AL, Whitney (Tim) Smith of Opelika, AL, Lakeshi M. Robinson and LaClaudia Mathews both of Montgomery, AL; one grandson, Kyle (Jasmine) Mathews of Montgomery, AL; eighteen great-grandchildren: Nija, Jasmyne, Zay, Kendall, Eilan, Austin, Koby, Kaleb, Kailyn, Ke'Asia, Ty'Asia, Kennedi, Karsyn, Christopher, Sydney, Chloe, Claire, Kyla; devoted friends of many years, Etherial Jackson, Dorothy Stevenson and Peggy Moss all of Auburn, AL; a host of cousins, relatives, and friends.

CDC recommends that people wear cloth face coverings in public settings when around people outside of their household, especially when other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery
1000 East Samford Avenue, Auburn, AL
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
I pray that God will comfort the many love ones of Ms. Eva. I have seen and admired her strength, love for people, and she loved her God and church. I had the opportunity to ride with Peggy Moss and Ms Eva to many churches. Great memories. May she rest in peace.
Alva Menifee Thomas
March 30, 2021
Sorry for your loss praying for you and your family and friends
Michelle Graaf
March 28, 2021
A sweet soul is now resting with her Jesus.
Angela Debrpw-Alexander
March 27, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results