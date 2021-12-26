Evelyn R. EdgeMarch 1, 1932 - December 20, 2021Evelyn Risen Edge was Born March 1, 1932 in Louisville, Ky.; and passed away on December 22,2021 at her home in Opelika, Al. The family moved to Tuskegee where she grew up and graduated from Tuskegee High School. In 1950, Opelika became her home. She had various jobs including working at South Central Bell phone office and owner of E & E bookstore, but her passion was taking care of things at home and those she loved.She is preceded in death by her parents Cecil Risen and Veleda Risen, first husband Wiley Edge and husband Jim Edge, brother Franklin Risen, son Scott Edge.She is survived by daughters Patsy White and Sue McDonough (Brian) both of Opelika and son Stan Edge (Cathy) of Jupiter, Fl; nine grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; and sister Royce Bennett, Pensacola, Fl.This Christmas brought us back to the basics of Christmas … Family. What a rewarding honor it has been to spend such a time with Mama and each other while we have waited for Jesus to come get her to take her to our eternal home.Many thanks to Dr. John Abrams, Anita and staff for loving and caring for Mama and helping us carry out her wishes.A graveside service will be held 1:00pm, Monday, December 27, 2021 at Garden Hills Cemetery.In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Opelika or Compassus Hospice.