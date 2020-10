Mr. Felix James Grimmett



October 21, 1957 - October 21, 2020



Graveside Service for Mr. Felix James Grimmett, 63 of Notasulga, AL. will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday October 26, 2020, at Beulah # 1 Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery 331 Roxanna Rd. Notasulga, AL. 36866, Pastor Gregory A. Sutton Eulogist.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 25, 2020.