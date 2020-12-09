Menu
Flora Nell Burroughs
1934 - 2020
BORN
1934
DIED
2020
Flora Nell Burroughs

January 31, 1934 - December 6, 2020

Flora Nell Burroughs, 86, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Wood Dale Health & Rehab in Dalton, Georgia. She was born on January 31, 1934 in Tallassee, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James O Burroughs.

Flora is survived by her son, James (Norma) Burroughs; grandchildren, Alissa Burroughs, JT (Lauren) Burroughs, Diana (Danny) Whitehead, Abby (Joaquin) Hernandez. Six great grandchildren; sister, Eunice McDaniel, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Wood Dale for their tender loving care and countless kindnesses over her many years with them.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 9, 2020.
You were my Aunt, my sister, and my friend. You were always there for me!! I love you with all my heart forever.. I will see you again in heaven one day.
Linda Tittle
December 9, 2020
