Flora Nell BurroughsJanuary 31, 1934 - December 6, 2020Flora Nell Burroughs, 86, passed away on Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Wood Dale Health & Rehab in Dalton, Georgia. She was born on January 31, 1934 in Tallassee, Alabama.She was preceded in death by her husband, James O Burroughs.Flora is survived by her son, James (Norma) Burroughs; grandchildren, Alissa Burroughs, JT (Lauren) Burroughs, Diana (Danny) Whitehead, Abby (Joaquin) Hernandez. Six great grandchildren; sister, Eunice McDaniel, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Wood Dale for their tender loving care and countless kindnesses over her many years with them.