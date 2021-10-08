Florence EzellGraveside service for Mrs. Florence Ezell, 78, of Loachapoka, AL will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Pine Level Cemetery. Rev. Robert Strickland will deliver the eulogy. Pastor Anthony Shealey will read the scriptures and give the prayer.Mrs. Ezell passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. She was a member of Ebenezer CME Church.Mrs. Ezell retired from the Lee County School System as a bus driver.Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm.She is survived by: three children, Gregory Ezell (Shannon Ware), Gloria Ezell and Quartez Ezell all of Loachapoka, AL; nine grandchildren, Shakeia (Tony) McLeod, Kambryia Ezell, Keyanna Ezell, Ladarius Willis, Tamia (Tasharra) Johnson, Kaylen Woods, Jada Ware, Mikale Ezell, Mesiah Ezell; two great grandchildren, Karlee Howard and Gabriel McLeod; one sister, Loise (Charlie) Weathers of Opelika, AL; two sisters-in-law, Shirley Buchannon and Brenda Ezell both of Loachapoka, AL; two brothers-in-law, Charlie (Peggy) Ezell of Loachapoka, AL and Edward (Annette) Ezell of Auburn, AL; two god-sons, Isiah Kyles of Auburn, AL and Joseph Wilson of Opelika, AL; one god-daughter, Beverly Sullivan of Auburn, AL; her beloved protector, Cinnamon; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.