Foster L. White Sr.
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Foster L. White, Sr.

September 16, 1942 - September 23, 2021

Foster L. White, Sr., 79 of Notasulga, passed away September 23, 2021 at EAMC. Mr. White was born to Olive and Myles White September 16, 1942 in New Britain, CT.

He attended New Britain High School and graduated from S.E. Alabama Police Academy in 1973, and had a long career in law enforcement with the Phenix City and Tuskegee forces.

He is survived by his wife Lois Hodge White; children: Sharon White Dillard (Owen), Foster L White, Jr. (Lisa); grandchildren: Remy Dillard, Stephen Herren (Billie Jean), Jonathan Herren, Amanda Davis (Alex); 2 great grandchildren; brother: Wyane White and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings: Elaine Wichart, Phyllis Olsen, Myles White, Jr., Richard White.

Due to Covid, no services will be held.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 1, 2021.
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 Entry
Paul A. Hedberg
October 4, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results