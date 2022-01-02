Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
Frances Ruth Moore
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Auburn High School
FUNERAL HOME
Corbitts Funeral Home
205 N. Maple Street
Tuskegee, AL
Frances Ruth Moore

September 22, 1937 - December 29, 2021

Frances Ruth Moore, 84, of Notasulga, passed from this life into eternal life on December 29, 2021, at her home. She was born on September 22, 1937, in Opelika, AL. She attended Auburn High School. Due to her outgoing personality, she never met a stranger. In her early years she drove a tractor, baled lots of hay, and helped her family with gardening and farming. She was a manager for convenient stores for 25 years! She worked well with the public, and over the years she met and made many friends. Frances is preceded in death by her father Eldridge Royal, her mother Daily Riddle, three brothers, and a sister that all passed as children. She is survived by her five children James (Dorothy) Royal, Earnest (Marcia) Thompson, Merrie (Joe) Pattillo, Dee Davani, and Tanya (Raymundo) Morales; nine grandchildren; and twelve great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be Monday, January 3, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at Corbitt's Funeral Home. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. There will be a private family graveside following the service.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Corbitts Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
