Francis "Frank" Joseph Chatham
December 17, 1957 - June 4, 2021
Graveside Service and Interment for Francis "Frank" Joseph Chatham, 63, of Hartselle will be on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at Decatur City Cemetery with Father C. Merrill officiating with Peck Funeral Home directing. No Visitation is scheduled. Mr. Chatham was born December 17, 1957 in Jackson, Mississippi to Griffin Berchmans Chatham and Kathleen McLaughlin Chatham. He passed away Friday June 4, 2021 at his residence.
Frank Chatham earned his BIE and MIE degree from Auburn University. He worked for Ampex, the Harrison School of Pharmacy, and the office of technology at Auburn University. He also developed the website BeBad.US
. He performed as a standup comedian, under the name Tense and Nervous. He was a devout Catholic.
In Lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to PAWS 52 in Care of Melissa Barnett at 7469 Danville Road, Hartselle, AL 35640 or Morgan County Meals on Wheels.
He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Kathy Chatham and Elizabeth "Betty" Hammond, two brothers, Bert Chatham and Mark Chatham.
Survivors include: Two Sisters, Angela Chatham Norris (James) of Decatur and Imelda Chatham Fisher of Hartselle; Nephew, Joshua Wayne Fisher of Hartselle (Son of Imelda Chatham Fisher); Niece, Catherine Mullalond (Daughter of Betty and Don Hammond); Brother-In-Law, Don Hammond; Sister-In-Law, Polly Chatham.
