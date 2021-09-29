Menu
Frank Arthur DeSandre
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Frank Arthur DeSandre

March 29, 1939 - September 23, 2021

Frank Arthur DeSandre, Sr., 82, recently of Dadeville, AL passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. He is survived by his children Frank Arthur DeSandre, Jr. (Deana), David Harrison DeSandre (Terri), Lisa Ann DeSandre, Dana DeSandre Rickman (Matt), and Allison DeSandre Bentley (David); Eleven grandchildren; siblings Arnold L. DeSandre (Layne), Kathryn D. Wright, Marjory E. DeSandre, Hank A. DeSandre (Peggy), Ruth D. Meyer (Ron), and Sally J. DeSandre; and one sister-in-law, Iris DeSandre.

He is preceded in death by parents Otto Anthony DeSandre and Dorothy Louise Mitchell; and brother Aldo R. DeSandre.

Frank, known by many as "Dr. Frank", was born March 29, 1939, in Joliet, IL. He received his medical degree from the University of Illinois, College of Medicine at Chicago. He worked as an OBGYN his entire career and retired in 2013. He was an advocate of natural childbirth. He was charismatic, inquisitive, intelligent, and loved by many. He had many hobbies and interests throughout his lifetime including bowling, backgammon, computers, stained glass, antiques, shag dancing, photography, scuba, and fish care. He loved his dogs over the years.

Per his wishes, Frank will be remembered at home privately with his family.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Camp ASCCA, PO Box 21, Jacksons Gap, AL 36861 or www.campascca.org.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home & Crematory of Opelika, AL is directing the arrangements.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 29, 2021.
5 Entries
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
SG_mony261
November 4, 2021
Frank was on my backgammon team . He was a very good player and an integral part of our nightly team. When he told me of his love for dogs, I knew we would be friends. He told me to call him Dad, so that is just what I did. I am greatly saddened by his passing. Please accept my condolences for his families loss. We will miss you Dad!
Dawn Counts
Other
October 23, 2021
I knew Frank as WDC_DAD. He played religiously in my backgammon teams tourney every night. I remember he was missing from teams a few months ago and we were all worried. Told him, "in future, let us know when you are sick or going to be away.... we care about you and miss you when you are not here". He will be sadly missed.
Debby Salmond
Friend
October 21, 2021
I remember The DeSandre clan from the old neighborhood. Katheryn and I were friends way back when. My condolences to the family,
Judy (Reardon) Duhoski
Other
October 10, 2021
I knew Dr. Frank DeSandre as a big brother of my childhood friends Hank and Aldo. Whenever I had the pleasure to be around Dr. Frank, he was an excellent role model who gave valuable advice to us.
Tim Rawley
October 5, 2021
