Frank Arthur DeSandre
March 29, 1939 - September 23, 2021
Frank Arthur DeSandre, Sr., 82, recently of Dadeville, AL passed away on Thursday, September 23, 2021. He is survived by his children Frank Arthur DeSandre, Jr. (Deana), David Harrison DeSandre (Terri), Lisa Ann DeSandre, Dana DeSandre Rickman (Matt), and Allison DeSandre Bentley (David); Eleven grandchildren; siblings Arnold L. DeSandre (Layne), Kathryn D. Wright, Marjory E. DeSandre, Hank A. DeSandre (Peggy), Ruth D. Meyer (Ron), and Sally J. DeSandre; and one sister-in-law, Iris DeSandre.
He is preceded in death by parents Otto Anthony DeSandre and Dorothy Louise Mitchell; and brother Aldo R. DeSandre.
Frank, known by many as "Dr. Frank", was born March 29, 1939, in Joliet, IL. He received his medical degree from the University of Illinois, College of Medicine at Chicago. He worked as an OBGYN his entire career and retired in 2013. He was an advocate of natural childbirth. He was charismatic, inquisitive, intelligent, and loved by many. He had many hobbies and interests throughout his lifetime including bowling, backgammon, computers, stained glass, antiques, shag dancing, photography, scuba, and fish care. He loved his dogs over the years.
Per his wishes, Frank will be remembered at home privately with his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Camp ASCCA, PO Box 21, Jacksons Gap, AL 36861 or www.campascca.org
.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home & Crematory of Opelika, AL is directing the arrangements.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 29, 2021.