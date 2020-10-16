Menu
Frank O'Neal III
1977 - 2020
BORN
1977
DIED
2020
Frank "Spank" O'Neal, III

February 22, 1977 - October 7, 2020

Graveside service for Frank O'Neal III, 43, of Columbus, GA, will be at 12:00 noon (EST), Saturday, October 17, 2020, at Greater Saint John Missionary Baptist Church, 4577 Highway 80 West, Phenix City, Alabama 36868, Reverend Charlie B. Bryant, Jr. will officiate.

Mr. O'Neal, who passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia, was born February 22, 1977 in Russell County, Alabama.

Public viewing for Mr. O'Neal will be Friday, October 16, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. (EST).

Survivors include: loving mother, Linda (Frank) Heard; two devoted brothers, Derrick O'Neal and Eric O'Neal; one uncle, Charlie "Ray" Fuller; four aunts Rev. Laura O'Neal (Jimmy) Collier, Leola O'Neal Jackson, Shirley A. O'Neal-Pleas and Dorothy Fuller; one great-aunt Vera Johnson, several caring cousins and a host of other relatives and friends.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL 36801
Oct
17
Graveside service
12:00p.m.
Greater Saint John Missionary Baptist Church
4577 Highway 80 West, Phenix City, Alabama
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My Sincere Condolences to the family.
I ‘am So Sorry for the loss of your love
One. May you find Comfort in your
Beautiful heart and treasured every
memory that holds a special place in
Your love ones heart, may God give
You the strength to endure this difficult
Time, and continue to bless your love ones.
October 13, 2020