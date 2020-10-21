Fred Cornelius "Slo Poke" Willis, Sr.
September 14, 1972 - October 17, 2020
Graveside service for Fred Willis, 48, of Camp Hill, AL, will be at1 2:00 noon, Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Missionary Baptist Church, 835 Valley Drive, Dadeville, AL 36853, Reverend Michael Heard will officiate.
Mr. Willis, who passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 at his home in Camp Hill, Alabama, was born September 14, 1972 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing for Mr. Willis will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Survivors include: wife, Temasa "Kalo" Willis of Camp Hill, AL; two children, Fred Cornelius Willis, Jr. and Jamerian Oneil Willis both of Camp Hill, AL; parents, Fred and Annie Doris Willis, Jr. of Camp Hill, AL; one sister, Kristia Willis of Camp Hill, AL; grandmother, Odell Heard of Camp Hill, AL; father and mother-in-law, Larry and Mary Peavy of Camp Hill, AL; grandmother-in-law, Vera Peavy of Camp Hill, AL; three sisters-in-law, Stephanie (Kelvin) Fallen of Montgomery, AL, Beyunka Peavy of Opelika, AL and Deunta (Tyrone) Torbert of Auburn, AL; two devoted cousins, Latekia Heard of Birmingham, AL and Deirdre Knight of Camp Hill, AL; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Oct. 21, 2020.