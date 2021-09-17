Menu
Freddie Rowell
FUNERAL HOME
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL
Freddie Rowell

Funeral service for Mr. Freddie Rowell, 77, of Opelika, AL will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Christ Temple Holiness Church in Opelika, AL with interment in Westview Cemetery in Auburn, AL. Bishop Kenneth Carter will officiate. Elder Dennis Howard will deliver the eulogy. Masks are required for the service.

Mr. Rowell passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. In 1974, he began serving as a Reserve Deputy with the Lee County Sheriff Department. He was later hired as a full time Deputy Sheriff for the Court Security Division. After ten years of service, he retired July 31, 2020.

Public viewing will be held Friday from 3:00-5:00 pm.

He is survived by: his wife, Estelle Rowell of Opelika, AL; two sons, Eugene Rowell of Douglasville, GA and Emmanuel Zano of Opelika, AL; six grandchildren, Paige Rowell, Dontez Menifee, Marquez Menifee, Justin Griffith, Tranez Anderson and E.Victor Nickerson; five great grandchildren; six siblings, John L. (Janie) Rowell of Auburn, AL, Mary Ann Davis of Miami, FL, Eloise Harvey, Wallace Rowell, Yvette Rowell and Yvonne Rowell Pressley all of Auburn, AL; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Christ Temple Holiness Church
Opelika, AL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our condolences to the family. We are so sorry for your loss. We are praying for you all. My the God of all comfort, comfort you all during this time.
Edwards
September 18, 2021
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Nadine Whitaker
September 17, 2021
To have met Mr. Rowell was a treat but to have known him was a blessing. never without a smile or a kind word. he will be truly missed by all that knew him. When we all prayed for his healing who knew his healing would be in Heaven and not on Earth.... Rest Mr.Rowell... Never Forgotten
Deborah Combs Cox
Friend
September 17, 2021
My deepest sympthy goes out to your family on the passing of your loved one.
Elaine Wilson
September 17, 2021
Condolences in the passing of your love one.
Phyllis Stephens Reese
Other
September 17, 2021
Just to let you know bro I know you will be missed very very much you are a great man to have work with Ed Givens Body Works in Phenix City and it depends I come to see you in Opelika you will be missed by your family and your other friends may God bless you go rest high on that mountain in God's house will see you one day on the other side love you brother amen
LARRY BROWN
September 17, 2021
