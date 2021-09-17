Freddie RowellFuneral service for Mr. Freddie Rowell, 77, of Opelika, AL will be held at 2:00 pm, Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Christ Temple Holiness Church in Opelika, AL with interment in Westview Cemetery in Auburn, AL. Bishop Kenneth Carter will officiate. Elder Dennis Howard will deliver the eulogy. Masks are required for the service.Mr. Rowell passed away Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. In 1974, he began serving as a Reserve Deputy with the Lee County Sheriff Department. He was later hired as a full time Deputy Sheriff for the Court Security Division. After ten years of service, he retired July 31, 2020.Public viewing will be held Friday from 3:00-5:00 pm.He is survived by: his wife, Estelle Rowell of Opelika, AL; two sons, Eugene Rowell of Douglasville, GA and Emmanuel Zano of Opelika, AL; six grandchildren, Paige Rowell, Dontez Menifee, Marquez Menifee, Justin Griffith, Tranez Anderson and E.Victor Nickerson; five great grandchildren; six siblings, John L. (Janie) Rowell of Auburn, AL, Mary Ann Davis of Miami, FL, Eloise Harvey, Wallace Rowell, Yvette Rowell and Yvonne Rowell Pressley all of Auburn, AL; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.