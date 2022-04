Freddie was a coworker at Auburn Police Department, a great friend, and someone who looked out for my parents, even more so after my dad's stroke. In fact, after dad passed away, one of the blessings to my family was Freddie buying their house in Beauregard. Dad would've been so pleased to know all his hard work at that house would be enjoyed and improved upon by Freddie. When I think of what the definition of a "good man" is, Freddie has always been at the top of the list.

Bernie Feltman March 24, 2021