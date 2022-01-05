Frederick R. Klugh, Sr.



November 28, 1943 - December 28, 2021



Frederick R. Klugh, Sr., was born November 28, 1943 in Kittanning, PA and passed away December 28, 2021 in Clanton, AL at age 78. Fred grew up in Kittanning, lived in Phenix City, AL for many years, was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and a retired telephone engineer. Fred's hobbies included photography, watching football, especially pulling for the Auburn Tigers, and playing on his computer.



He is survived by his children, Shane Klugh (Laura), and Jacqueline Klugh Dammon (Chris); sister, Kathy Riffer (Rich); and grandchildren, Alissa Ingrassia, Evan Klugh, Tyler Klugh, Andrea Lacomb, Clayton Lacomb, Glenna Klugh Burnham, and Raylynn Klugh. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Virginia Hough Klugh; wife, Nancy Palmer Klugh, children, Andrea Klugh Ingrassia and Frederick Raymond Klugh II, and his brother, Cliff Klugh.



Visitation will be Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Home, 2000 North Morrison Blvd., Hammond, LA from 12:00 p.m. until religious services at 2:00 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery, Albany, LA. Memorial donations may be made to Cedar Ridge Veteran's Facility, P.O. Box 280, Jemison, AL 35085.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Jan. 5 to Jan. 7, 2022.