GeHugh Stitt, Jr.Graveside service for Mr. GeHugh Stitt, Jr., 96, of Opelika, AL will be held at 11:00 am, Saturday, January 15, 2022 at Rosemere Cemetery in Opelika, AL. Masks are required.Mr. Stitt passed away Monday, January 10, 2022 at Bill Nichols State Veterans Home in Alexander City, AL. In 1948, he graduated from East Street High School. During World War II, he served his country in the US Navy. Mr. Stitt attended Alabama State College.Public viewing will be held Friday from 4:00-6:00 pm.He is survived by: his wife, Eanner Stitt of Opelika, AL; six children, Michael Stitt of Louisville, KY, Audrea Stitt-Newbold of Glen Allen, VA, Bertram Stitt of Addison, IL, Alanna Stitt-McDaniel and Cordell Stitt both of Louisville, KY and Tonnya Stitt (Todd) Senholtz of Chicago, IL; ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren; a special niece, Annice Lyles Johnson of Smith Station, AL; several cousins and friends.