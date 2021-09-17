Gene FloydGraveside service for Mr. Gene Floyd, 81, of Opelika, AL will be held at 1:00 pm (cst) Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Mountain Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Salem, AL. Masks are required for the service. Pastor George Rampey will officiate.Mr. Floyd passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was a member of Mountain Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Floyd retired from Dudley Lumber Company.Public viewing will be held Friday from 2:00-4:00 pm (cst).He is survived by: his wife, Charlie Bell Floyd of Opelika, AL, two daughters, Christine Floyd and Bobbie (Rickey) Core both of Opelika, AL; four grandchildren, Jennifer Gray, Anthony Gray, Dexter Gray and Casey Core; six great grandchildren; a sister, Joan Turner of Smith Station, AL; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.