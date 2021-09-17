Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gene Floyd
1940 - 2021
BORN
1940
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
1016 McCoy Street
Opelika, AL
Gene Floyd

Graveside service for Mr. Gene Floyd, 81, of Opelika, AL will be held at 1:00 pm (cst) Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Mountain Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Salem, AL. Masks are required for the service. Pastor George Rampey will officiate.

Mr. Floyd passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at East Alabama Medical Center. He was a member of Mountain Springs Missionary Baptist Church. Mr. Floyd retired from Dudley Lumber Company.

Public viewing will be held Friday from 2:00-4:00 pm (cst).

He is survived by: his wife, Charlie Bell Floyd of Opelika, AL, two daughters, Christine Floyd and Bobbie (Rickey) Core both of Opelika, AL; four grandchildren, Jennifer Gray, Anthony Gray, Dexter Gray and Casey Core; six great grandchildren; a sister, Joan Turner of Smith Station, AL; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 17, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
18
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Mountain Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery
Salem, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Peterson & Williams Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Peterson & Williams Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.