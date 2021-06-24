George Preston (G.P.) Cooper, Jr.



August 9, 1937 - June 22, 2021



George Preston (G.P.) Cooper, Jr. passed away on June 22, 2021, and is now in the presence of the Lord. G.P. was born August 9, 1937, in Jasper, AL, to the late Preston Cooper and Ruby Bass Cooper. While in high school and following graduation from Walker High, G.P. worked at the A&P grocery store. He joined the Alabama National Guard at 16 years of age, serving for 14 years. He married his loving and devoted wife, the former Barbara McDaniel, in 1959. G.P. worked for Southern Stone in quarries located in north Alabama and the Birmingham area, before settling in Lee County (Beauregard) in 1972. He returned to Walker County in 1993, caring for his parents until their deaths. His remaining work years were spent as a Chief Jailer for the City of Jasper, retiring in 2005.



He loved his family and his church, where he served faithfully in any capacity needed. He was an avid gardener and took great joy in sharing from the fruits of his labor.



He was preceded in death by his parents. In addition to his wife, Barbara, he is survived by his children, Russ (Dawn) Cooper, Robyn (Mike) Peacock, Rhonda (Ken) Thomas, and Regina (Alan) Vann, sister Carol Shubert, eight grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.



Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM, Friday, June 25th, 2021, at Collins-Burke Funeral Home, Jasper, AL, with visitation being held one hour prior to the service. Burial will be immediately following the service at Memory Gardens, Jasper, AL. The family requests that current recommended COVID protocols for social gatherings be followed.



The family wishes to express special thanks to: Jose, Misty, Carla, and the entire staff with New Beacon Hospice, Jasper; and Oliver, Alexis, Quin and the staff with Arbor Springs Health and Rehab Center, Opelika.



Flowers will be accepted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to: SouthernCare New Beacon Hospice, 300 N Airport Road, Unit 4, Jasper, AL 35504.



Collins-Burke Funeral Home



303 Oakhill Road, Jasper, AL 35504



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2021.