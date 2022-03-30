George Templeton Pridmore



December 18, 1936 - March 19, 2022



George Templeton Pridmore of Roswell, GA, went to his heavenly home on March 19, 2022. He was formerly of Auburn and Opelika, Alabama. He was born in Laurens, South Carolina, on December 18, 1936. He was the son of George Welborn and Beatrice Louise Pridmore. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother Frank Willard Pridmore.



He graduated from Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City, AL, in 1955. He served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1956 to 1960. Later he moved to Birmingham, AL, and was employed at O'Neal Steel. Eventually, he found his way to Auburn, AL, where he was employed by West Point Pepperell while using his GI bill to pursue a degree in Business Administration at Auburn University. He purchased and operated a boarding house and dining hall in Auburn as he continued to pursue his degree at Auburn University. During this time, he was granted permission by Coach Shug Jordan to sell BBQ dinners inside the Coliseum before each of the home football games. War Eagle!



After he graduated, he became a real estate broker in Auburn, where he started Pridmore Agency and later did a name change to Auburn Realty, Inc., specializing in property management, rentals, and sales. He and his wife Betty operated Auburn Realty until the business was sold, and they moved to Roswell, GA, to be closer to their three grandchildren.



Surviving are his wife Betty, two daughters, and their spouses, Elizabeth Anne and David Michael Wash of Roswell and Jeannie Louise and John Travis Overocker of Carrollton. Grandchildren are Mary Elizabeth and Georgia Rose Overocker, William Matthew Wash, and his two sisters, June Gardo of Greenville, SC, Cheryl Lucas of Rome, GA, and several nieces and nephews.



He was a kind-hearted man who loved the Lord and his family. He was a devoted son, father, and grandfather, and he always put others first. He never made a plan without first considering the effect on the people he loved. Every family member would say he was the best husband, father, brother, brother-in-law, or granddaddy who ever existed. His most treasured role in life was being a grandfather, and his only regret was that he did not have more time with his grandchildren. He will be missed forever, and his legacy will continue through his kids and grandkids.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation in his name to the Integrated Community Ministries 4837 Rattlesnake Ridge Rd., Stearns, KY, or to First Baptist Church in Alpharetta GA.



The service was held at Roswell Funeral Home, 950 Mansell Rd, Roswell, GA, on March 25, 2022.



Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 30, 2022.