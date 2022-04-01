Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Georgia Mae Yancey Oliver
1939 - 2022
BORN
1939
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Viewing
Apr, 1 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Send Flowers
Georgia Mae Yancey Oliver

May 11, 1939 - March 29, 2022

Funeral service for Georgia Oliver, 82, of Auburn, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2 Day Lily Street, Loachapoka, AL 36865 with interment in Pine Level Cemetery, Reverend Anthony Shealey will officiate.

Mrs. Oliver, who passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at her home in Auburn, AL, was born May 11, 1939 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Friday, April 1, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

She leaves to cherish her memory: eleven children, Willie B. (Carolyn) Oliver, Clifford Oliver both of Auburn, AL, Bernetha (Pastor Hurbert) Newsome, Catherine (Charles) Lyles both of Opelika, AL, Joseph (Beverly) Oliver, Lula Oliver (Johnny Jackson), James (Pamela) Oliver, Rogers (Linda) Oliver all of Loachapoka, AL, Jimmy (Bridgett) Oliver of Notasulga, AL, Dorothy Oliver (Reginald Williams) of Jonesboro and Tareshlia (Randy) Jackson of Virginia Beach, VA; twenty-five grandchildren; one brother-in-law, John Ware of Auburn, AL; a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing - www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
1
Viewing
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
AL
Apr
2
Funeral service
12:00p.m.
Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church
2 Day Lily Street, Loachapoka, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Harris Funeral Home, Inc..
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.