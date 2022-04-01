Georgia Mae Yancey Oliver
May 11, 1939 - March 29, 2022
Funeral service for Georgia Oliver, 82, of Auburn, AL, will be at 12:00 noon, Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2 Day Lily Street, Loachapoka, AL 36865 with interment in Pine Level Cemetery, Reverend Anthony Shealey will officiate.
Mrs. Oliver, who passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at her home in Auburn, AL, was born May 11, 1939 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Friday, April 1, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
She leaves to cherish her memory: eleven children, Willie B. (Carolyn) Oliver, Clifford Oliver both of Auburn, AL, Bernetha (Pastor Hurbert) Newsome, Catherine (Charles) Lyles both of Opelika, AL, Joseph (Beverly) Oliver, Lula Oliver (Johnny Jackson), James (Pamela) Oliver, Rogers (Linda) Oliver all of Loachapoka, AL, Jimmy (Bridgett) Oliver of Notasulga, AL, Dorothy Oliver (Reginald Williams) of Jonesboro and Tareshlia (Randy) Jackson of Virginia Beach, VA; twenty-five grandchildren; one brother-in-law, John Ware of Auburn, AL; a host of great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Apr. 1, 2022.