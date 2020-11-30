Reverend Gerald Sykes
March 11, 1936 - November 28, 2020
Reverend Gerald Sykes, 84 of Opelika, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home in Opelika. A funeral service will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Central Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour before the funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Central Baptist Church. A full obituary will publish at a later date.
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 30, 2020.