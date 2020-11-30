Menu
Search
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Reverend Gerald Sykes
Reverend Gerald Sykes

March 11, 1936 - November 28, 2020

Reverend Gerald Sykes, 84 of Opelika, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020 at his home in Opelika. A funeral service will be 2:00 pm Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Central Baptist Church. Visitation will be held one hour before the funeral service beginning at 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at Central Baptist Church. A full obituary will publish at a later date.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home and Crematory directing. www.jeffcoattrant.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.