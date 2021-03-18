Geraldine "Gerry" Walton White
January 11, 1935 - March 13, 2021
Graveside Service for Mrs. Geraldine "Gerry" Walton White, 86, of Dadeville, was Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Waverly Cemetery. Rev. Vicki Cater officiated.
Mrs. White passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Grandview Medical Center (Birmingham). She was born on January 11, 1935 in Waverly, Alabama to Thomas E. Walton and Maurine Holstun Walton. She was an active member of Red Ridge United Methodist Church. Gerry sang in the choir, served as publicity communicator of the church, also President of The Dulcimer Group and Chairman of the Angel Dolls Ministry. She was an avid antique collector, especially anything concerning cats and enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years, James "Pete" R. White of Dadeville; daughter, Sheree W. Foshee (Pat); grandchildren, Corey Foshee (Megan), Casey Foshee, Alex Foshee, Mallory Foshee.
She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Jack and Claude Walton.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to Red Ridge United Methodist Church, C/O Brown Bag Ministry, 8091 County Road 34, Dadeville, AL, 36853.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2021.