Gertrude Harris DennisDecember 25, 1927 - February 23, 2021Gertrude Harris Dennis was born in Crenshaw County, Alabama on December 25, 1927 and passed away at Arbor Springs on February 23, 2021. She was 93 years old.She attended Dozier High School Class of '46.She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney D. Dennis; parents, Lessie and Melvin Harris; sisters, Mae Guice, Ruth Bozeman, and Judy Harris; sister-in-law, Flora Burroughs; brother-in-law, Charles Dennis; grandson, Craig Henderson.Gertrude is survived by her children, Linda Tittle of Franklin, MA. Sue Schoonhoven (Bobby) of Cusseta, AL. and Gary Dennis (Debbie) of Ponchatoula, LA; grandchildren, Deborah Few (Janson), Jason Schoonhoven (Renea), Sean Henderson (Liz), Crystal Hartmier (Ryan), Nathan Dennis (Wan), Hannah Poche (Jeremie), Brandy Breaux (Jerod), and Hunter Wells (Brooke); 23 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Joyce Forwood of Mobile, AL.; sister-in-law, Eunice McDaniel of Opelika, as well several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.A private graveside service will be held at Garden Hills Cemetery Saturday, February 27, 2021 with Dr. Gary Dennis officiating.The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at The Harbor at Opelika and at Arbor Springs.