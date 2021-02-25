Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gertrude Harris Dennis
1927 - 2021
BORN
1927
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Gertrude Harris Dennis

December 25, 1927 - February 23, 2021

Gertrude Harris Dennis was born in Crenshaw County, Alabama on December 25, 1927 and passed away at Arbor Springs on February 23, 2021. She was 93 years old.

She attended Dozier High School Class of '46.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Sidney D. Dennis; parents, Lessie and Melvin Harris; sisters, Mae Guice, Ruth Bozeman, and Judy Harris; sister-in-law, Flora Burroughs; brother-in-law, Charles Dennis; grandson, Craig Henderson.

Gertrude is survived by her children, Linda Tittle of Franklin, MA. Sue Schoonhoven (Bobby) of Cusseta, AL. and Gary Dennis (Debbie) of Ponchatoula, LA; grandchildren, Deborah Few (Janson), Jason Schoonhoven (Renea), Sean Henderson (Liz), Crystal Hartmier (Ryan), Nathan Dennis (Wan), Hannah Poche (Jeremie), Brandy Breaux (Jerod), and Hunter Wells (Brooke); 23 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; sister, Mary Joyce Forwood of Mobile, AL.; sister-in-law, Eunice McDaniel of Opelika, as well several nieces, nephews, cousins, and other family members.

A private graveside service will be held at Garden Hills Cemetery Saturday, February 27, 2021 with Dr. Gary Dennis officiating.

The family would like to thank all of the caregivers at The Harbor at Opelika and at Arbor Springs.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Feb. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My deepest sympathy in the loss of your mother. I have fond memories of times past.
Joyce Cahela
March 6, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results