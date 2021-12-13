Glennie Gorham
March 27, 1935 - December 11, 2021
Mrs. Glennie Gorham, 86, a resident of Lanett, AL and a former resident of Opelika, AL passed away Saturday, December 11, 2021 at her residence. Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at 11:00 AM EST/10:00 AM CST at Garden Hills Cemetery in Opelika with Rev. Rusty Letson officiating. The family will receive friends at the gravesite 30 minutes prior to the service.
Mrs. Gorham was born in Randolph County, AL on March 27, 1935. She was a military wife who followed her husbands travels. She was an avid reader who enjoyed gardening and being outside. She was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and sister who enjoyed being with her family at Sunday dinners.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lathing Thomas & Mary Odell Nolen Steen; her husbands, Richard Harrington & Ernest Gorham; her children, Cynthia Harrington & Richard Michael Harrington; her five sisters, Loretta McCollough, Helen Steen, Alice Courtney, Margie Davis, & Wanda Steen; and a brother, George Steen.
Survivors include a sister, Dee Hamm (Ken); a brother, Douglas Steen (Mona); two grandchildren, David Michael Harrington & Barbara Lanell Harrington, several great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces & nephews including a local niece, Paula Hamm Davis (Tommy). The family would like to thank her neighbors, Leonard & Yvonne Williamson who looked after and helped care for her.
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley, AL directing.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 13, 2021.