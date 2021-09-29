Gordon D. Patterson, Sr.December 9, 1938 - September 26, 2021Dr. Gordon D. Patterson, Sr. of Auburn, Alabama, passed peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday, September 26, 2021, after an extended illness. Dr. Patterson was born to Mary Hugh McGee Patterson and James Wilburn Patterson on December 9, 1938 in Guntersville, Alabama. He is survived by his wife, Christa Rosalinde Rink Patterson, whom he met and married nearly 60 years ago while serving in the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany. Dr. Patterson also leaves behind two sons: Lawrence Gordon Patterson (Judy) and Gordon D. Patterson, Jr., two granddaughters, Sheena Pope (Kris Kisner), and Lauren Patterson, and one great grandson, Kolton Kisner. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law and sister, D.J. and Dr. Mary Elizabeth Browning. Dr. Patterson is also survived by his brother, James W. (Pat) Patterson Jr. (Barbara), of Guntersville, Alabama and numerous nieces and nephews.Dr. Patterson taught Agriscience at Auburn University for 45 years and retired in 2016. He made countless contributions in his field and was editor and co-editor of numerous publications. Dr. Patterson was inducted into Alabama FFA Hall of Fame in 2004 and awarded the Honorary National FFA Degree in 2006.A private graveside service for Dr. Patterson will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama. The Reverend Doctor George Mathison will officiate the service.In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation. A Memorial Service for Dr. Patterson will be scheduled and announced at a later date.