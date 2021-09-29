Menu
Gordon D. Patterson Sr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
1500 Frederick Road
Opelika, AL
Gordon D. Patterson, Sr.

December 9, 1938 - September 26, 2021

Dr. Gordon D. Patterson, Sr. of Auburn, Alabama, passed peacefully in his sleep at home on Sunday, September 26, 2021, after an extended illness. Dr. Patterson was born to Mary Hugh McGee Patterson and James Wilburn Patterson on December 9, 1938 in Guntersville, Alabama. He is survived by his wife, Christa Rosalinde Rink Patterson, whom he met and married nearly 60 years ago while serving in the U.S. Army and stationed in Germany. Dr. Patterson also leaves behind two sons: Lawrence Gordon Patterson (Judy) and Gordon D. Patterson, Jr., two granddaughters, Sheena Pope (Kris Kisner), and Lauren Patterson, and one great grandson, Kolton Kisner. He was preceded in death by his brother-in-law and sister, D.J. and Dr. Mary Elizabeth Browning. Dr. Patterson is also survived by his brother, James W. (Pat) Patterson Jr. (Barbara), of Guntersville, Alabama and numerous nieces and nephews.

Dr. Patterson taught Agriscience at Auburn University for 45 years and retired in 2016. He made countless contributions in his field and was editor and co-editor of numerous publications. Dr. Patterson was inducted into Alabama FFA Hall of Fame in 2004 and awarded the Honorary National FFA Degree in 2006.

A private graveside service for Dr. Patterson will be held Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn, Alabama. The Reverend Doctor George Mathison will officiate the service.

In lieu of flowers the family kindly requests a donation to the Parkinson's Foundation. A Memorial Service for Dr. Patterson will be scheduled and announced at a later date.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
7 Entries
Dr. Patterson was fun to work with at Auburn. I was a young asst prof, had my first child, and Gordon was the emergency contact. He was fun, trustworthy, and I knew he was going to do exaclty what he said. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.
Trellys Riley
September 30, 2021
I am so sorry to hear about Gordon's passing. You have my deepest sympathy.
Sue Barru
September 30, 2021
My thoughts are with your family.
Lisa Pitts
Other
September 30, 2021
My deepest sympathies to your family! Dr. Patt was one of a kind. He was such a big part of my Auburn experience and will always be remembered fondly. He will be greatly missed.
AnnaLee Gardner class of 03´
School
September 29, 2021
He meant so much to his students at Auburn
Al Griffin
Friend
September 29, 2021
Thank you for your many years of service and important contributions to the field of agroscience.
Margaret Stephens
Other
September 29, 2021
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Angela Love
Work
September 29, 2021
Showing 1 - 7 of 7 results