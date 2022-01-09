Menu
Gussie May "Sister" Askew
1961 - 2022
BORN
1961
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
515 South 6th St
Opelika, AL
Gussie May "Sister" Askew

March 13, 1961 - January 4, 2022

Graveside service for Gussie Askew, 60, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 10, 2022, at Pine Level Cemetery, 4650 Arrow Head Road, Loachapoka, AL 36865, Reverend Phelix Lockhart will officiate.

Ms. Askew, who passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham, AL, was born March 13, 1961 in Lee County, Alabama.

Public viewing will be Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).

She leaves to cherish her memory: three children, Lemone (Jamika) Askew, Timika Askew and Brian Askew all of Auburn, AL; a grandson as a son, Drekorius Askew of Auburn, AL; a special granddaughter, Amber Berrian of Auburn, AL; five grandchildren, Ja'Nivea Askew, Jamarion Askew, Jasia Askew, Mya Daniel and Marquez Daniel; four sisters, Lettie M. Jones of Auburn, AL, Altheria Morgan, Crystal Bentley all of Tallassee, AL, and Shalet Morris of Columbus, GA; five brothers, Herman Askew, Robert (Carolyn) Askew, Larry Buchannon all of Tallassee, AL, Curtis Lockhart of Auburn, AL and Joe Nathan (Latasha) Oliver of Tuskegee, AL; three aunts; six uncles; a special brother-in-law, Luke Welch of Auburn, AL; five god-children, Colotta Shorter, Tonisha Carr, Love Carr, Decosmon Shorter and Terrence Barrow; god-sister, Carrie Shorter of Opelika, AL; a devoted friend, Cheryl Saint of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Harris Funeral Home is directing-www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com to view and sign registry.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 9, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
9
Viewing
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Harris Funeral Home
515 South 6th St, Opelika, AL
Jan
10
Graveside service
11:00a.m.
Pine Level Cemetery
4650 Arrow Head Road, Loachapoka, AL
Sending prayers and condolences to the family...stay blessed
Bell Family
January 12, 2022
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. Mary K. Stephens & Family
Phyllis Reese
Other
January 11, 2022
My sympathy and condolences goes out to the Askew family
Laura Dowdell
Family
January 9, 2022
Praying with you all.
Rev. & Mrs. Robert Strickland+
January 9, 2022
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Beverly Lockhart and family
Family
January 9, 2022
