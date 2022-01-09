Gussie May "Sister" Askew
March 13, 1961 - January 4, 2022
Graveside service for Gussie Askew, 60, of Auburn, AL, will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, January 10, 2022, at Pine Level Cemetery, 4650 Arrow Head Road, Loachapoka, AL 36865, Reverend Phelix Lockhart will officiate.
Ms. Askew, who passed away Tuesday, January 4, 2022 at Brookwood Medical Center in Birmingham, AL, was born March 13, 1961 in Lee County, Alabama.
Public viewing will be Sunday, January 9, 2022, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. (Facial covering is required).
She leaves to cherish her memory: three children, Lemone (Jamika) Askew, Timika Askew and Brian Askew all of Auburn, AL; a grandson as a son, Drekorius Askew of Auburn, AL; a special granddaughter, Amber Berrian of Auburn, AL; five grandchildren, Ja'Nivea Askew, Jamarion Askew, Jasia Askew, Mya Daniel and Marquez Daniel; four sisters, Lettie M. Jones of Auburn, AL, Altheria Morgan, Crystal Bentley all of Tallassee, AL, and Shalet Morris of Columbus, GA; five brothers, Herman Askew, Robert (Carolyn) Askew, Larry Buchannon all of Tallassee, AL, Curtis Lockhart of Auburn, AL and Joe Nathan (Latasha) Oliver of Tuskegee, AL; three aunts; six uncles; a special brother-in-law, Luke Welch of Auburn, AL; five god-children, Colotta Shorter, Tonisha Carr, Love Carr, Decosmon Shorter and Terrence Barrow; god-sister, Carrie Shorter of Opelika, AL; a devoted friend, Cheryl Saint of Auburn, AL; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Harris Funeral Home is directing-www.harrisfuneralhomeinc.com
to view and sign registry.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 9, 2022.