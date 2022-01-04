Menu
Dr. Guy A. Montgomery Jr.
1938 - 2021
BORN
1938
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Laughlin Service Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville
2320 Bob Wallace Ave. SW
Huntsville, AL
Dr. Guy A. Montgomery, Jr.

October 8, 1938 - December 30, 2021

Dr. Guy A. Montgomery, Jr. (Bud), 83, of Huntsville, AL, passed away on December 30, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson's. He grew up in Town Creek, AL, the son of Hattie and Guy Montgomery. He received his undergraduate and medical degrees from The University of Alabama. After serving in the U.S. Army in Alaska, Dr. Montgomery began the practice of medicine in Opelika, AL opening the first Urology clinic in East Alabama. He practiced medicine in Opelika and the surrounding towns for some 40 years.

Dr. Montgomery is survived by his wife, Miriam Hobbs Montgomery; son, Guy Austin Montgomery, III and wife, Elisabeth; his daughter, Vann Montgomery; Miriam's son, Stephen Whatley and wife, Kelly and daughter, Kirsten Schriner and husband, Frank; his brother, Dr. John R. "Jack" Montgomery and his wife, Dottye; his sister, Betty Butler and husband, Julian; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Dr. Montgomery had a full life enjoying his dogs, bird watching, fishing, hunting and his trucks. Always his greatest love was his family and his practice of medicine.

The family expresses appreciation to Dr. Montgomery's caregivers for their loving care.

Dr. Montgomery was laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia, AL.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dr. Montgomery's honor to Mojo's Nudges (4027 Dotson Drive, Huntsville, AL 35802) or the charity of your choice.

Laughlin Service Funeral Home

Huntsville, AL 256-534-2471
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 4, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Laughlin Service Funeral Home & Crematory - Huntsville
So sorry to learn of Bud's passing. He was a special cousin. Prayers for the Family!
Etta McGee Mask
Family
January 16, 2022
I was so sorry to hear of Dr. Montgomery's passing. He was a joy to work for. He will be missed!
Pam Hamby
Work
January 7, 2022
Sending My Condolences
Hattie Hicks Floyd
Friend
January 4, 2022
My deepest sympathies to each of you. Each time I drive in from Atlanta, I always slow to look up the drive to Aunt Hattie's house. I have many fond memories of visiting Buddy and his family at Aunt Hattie's and Aunt Minnie's home in Town Creek.
Euna Pullen Strawbridge
Family
January 4, 2022
