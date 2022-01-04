Dr. Guy A. Montgomery, Jr.
October 8, 1938 - December 30, 2021
Dr. Guy A. Montgomery, Jr. (Bud), 83, of Huntsville, AL, passed away on December 30, 2021 after a long battle with Parkinson's. He grew up in Town Creek, AL, the son of Hattie and Guy Montgomery. He received his undergraduate and medical degrees from The University of Alabama. After serving in the U.S. Army in Alaska, Dr. Montgomery began the practice of medicine in Opelika, AL opening the first Urology clinic in East Alabama. He practiced medicine in Opelika and the surrounding towns for some 40 years.
Dr. Montgomery is survived by his wife, Miriam Hobbs Montgomery; son, Guy Austin Montgomery, III and wife, Elisabeth; his daughter, Vann Montgomery; Miriam's son, Stephen Whatley and wife, Kelly and daughter, Kirsten Schriner and husband, Frank; his brother, Dr. John R. "Jack" Montgomery and his wife, Dottye; his sister, Betty Butler and husband, Julian; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Dr. Montgomery had a full life enjoying his dogs, bird watching, fishing, hunting and his trucks. Always his greatest love was his family and his practice of medicine.
The family expresses appreciation to Dr. Montgomery's caregivers for their loving care.
Dr. Montgomery was laid to rest in Oakwood Cemetery in Tuscumbia, AL.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Dr. Montgomery's honor to Mojo's Nudges (4027 Dotson Drive, Huntsville, AL 35802) or the charity of your choice
.
Laughlin Service Funeral Home
Huntsville, AL 256-534-2471
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jan. 4, 2022.