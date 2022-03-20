Menu
Hannelore Thiele "Lora" Trotter
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
1801 Frederick Rd
Opelika, AL
Hannelore "Lora" Thiele Trotter

May 17, 1932 - March 17, 2022

Hannelore "Lora" Thiele Trotter of Auburn, Alabama passed away at Oak Park on March 17, 2022 at the age of 89.

Hannelore was born on May 17, 1932 in Leipzig, Germany to the late Ernest and Ella Sanders Thiele. She is also preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles Eli Trotter; daughter, Patricia Ann Elliott; and son-in-law, Maxie Lynn Elliott. She is survived by her children, Deborah Sue (Ross) Marshall, Charles Eli (Melissa) Trotter, Jr., and Janet (William) Baugh; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild.

Hannelore attended Red Ridge United Methodist Church, Auburn United Methodist Church, and Pierce Chapel United Methodist Church. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed.

Visitation for Hannelore will be held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 from 10 a.m. CST to 10:45. The funeral will follow at 11:00 in the chapel at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home with Reverend Paul Messar officiating. Graveside will be held at 1:00 p.m. CST at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
23
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 10:45a.m.
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home & Crematory
1801 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Frederick-Dean Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
It is with great sorrow that I send my thoughts to the family. It was a please to work with Mrs Trotter at Sears.
Bill Roberts
Work
March 23, 2022
