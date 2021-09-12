Menu
Harold Thomas Hodge Sr.
Harold Thomas Hodge, Sr.

April 27, 1926 - September 9, 2021

A graveside service will be held 10:00 am, Monday, September 13, 2021 at Garden Hills Cemetery with Minister Bruce Green and Minister Tom Hodge officiating.

Born in South Carolina, Harold was a veteran of World War II. He fought bravely as a Marine on the Island of Saipan and was awarded The Purple Heart.

Opelika was his home for more than 60 years. He was a member of the Tenth Street Church of Christ where he served as a deacon. He loved his God, his country, and his family, and he loved them well.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Hodge, as well as a son, Harold Thomas Hodge, Jr., a daughter, Wendy Lynne Hodge, and a son-in-law, Mark E. Kelly. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by a daughter, Carol Hodge Kelly.

"The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord; and he delighteth in his way." Psalm 37:23

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Sep. 12, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Garden Hills Cemetery
1218 Frederick Road, Opelika, AL
The Hodge family holds a special place in my heart. I am so truly sorry for the loss of a great man, a wonderful father, and a servant of our Lord. My most sincere condolences.
Lori Leopard
Other
September 12, 2021
