Harold Thomas Hodge, Sr.April 27, 1926 - September 9, 2021A graveside service will be held 10:00 am, Monday, September 13, 2021 at Garden Hills Cemetery with Minister Bruce Green and Minister Tom Hodge officiating.Born in South Carolina, Harold was a veteran of World War II. He fought bravely as a Marine on the Island of Saipan and was awarded The Purple Heart.Opelika was his home for more than 60 years. He was a member of the Tenth Street Church of Christ where he served as a deacon. He loved his God, his country, and his family, and he loved them well.He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Hodge, as well as a son, Harold Thomas Hodge, Jr., a daughter, Wendy Lynne Hodge, and a son-in-law, Mark E. Kelly. He also leaves behind six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. He is predeceased by a daughter, Carol Hodge Kelly."The steps of a good man are ordered by the Lord; and he delighteth in his way." Psalm 37:23Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home is directing.