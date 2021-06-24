Harriet Bryant Cosby
September 17, 1945 - June 19, 2021
On Saturday, June 19, 2021, Harriet Bryant Cosby passed away at the age of 75. Her daughters, Denise (Harry) Baker, Barbara (Andrew) Cosby, Kim (Mark) Brumbeloe, grandchildren, Zach (Brooke) Smith, Amanda (Matt) Davis, Deborah (Matt) Millican, Benjamin, Bailey, Brody, Bowman & amp; Beckah Brumbeloe, great-grandchildren, Hunter and Hudson Smith, John and Jordan Davis and Caroline Millican and by her brother and sister, Carl (Maxine) Bryant and Janice (Steve) Taylor and her many nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends will forever remember her with love and fondness. Her inner strength was most evident during her final eleven months as she battled post COVID-19 complications. Her earthly battles are over - she fought the good fight, finished the course, and most of all, kept her faith. She has left behind her legacy of faith, love and hope for all who knew her. Her devoted spouse of 55 years, Larry Kenneth Cosby and her parents, Odis Carl (OC) and Eunice Bryant preceded her in death. We will hold a visitation for friends and family on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Salem Macon Baptist Church, 4647 Tallapoosa Street, Notasulga, Alabama, 36866, followed by a combined memorial service for both Harriet and Kenneth. Afterward, there will be a brief graveside service in the church cemetery.
There will be a memorial wall for friends and family to share stories or photos of Harriet and Kenneth with the family. These can be emailed to [email protected]
or bring them to the service with you.
Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 24, 2021.