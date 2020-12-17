Harry Lamar Daniel Sr.October 6, 1931 - December 14, 2020A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Harry Lamar Daniel Sr., 89, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Jeff Hardin will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Langley Funeral Home.Mr. Daniel Sr. passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 6, 1931 in Camp Hill, Alabama to John Mobley Daniel and Mary Ferguson Davis. Mr. Daniel loved his family dearly. He was a United States Air Force Korean War veteran. He was an Auburn University graduate. Mr. Daniel owned and operated Daniel Oil Company for 56 years. He loved life and was a jokester and the "life of the party". He was the oldest surviving member of Camp Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Daniel also had a passion for the railroad and trains.He is survived by his son, Harry "Marty" Lamar Daniel Jr.; grandchildren, Kathryn "Katie" Alexandria Daniel, Hannah Phillips, Will Phillips, and Brandon Phillips; brothers, John Daniel (Kay), and Bob Daniel (Cheryl); sister, Joy Wilson; numerous nieces and nephews; life partner, Joyce Phillips; step sons, Jay Phillips (Melody) and Scott Phillips(Janice); ex wife, Sharron Lewandowski (Dennis); lifelong friend, Shelia Moore (Melvin); special friend, Nancy Dennis; caregivers, Geraldine Johnson, Annette Moss, and Monica Moss.He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Mary Jim Tomberlin and Norma Daniel Strozier.The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Mr. Daniel's caregivers, Encompass Health Hospice, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Camp Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 543, Camp Hill, Alabama 36850.