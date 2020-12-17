Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Opelika-Auburn News
The Opelika-Auburn News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Harry Lamar Daniel Sr.
1931 - 2020
BORN
1931
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Langley Funeral Home - Dadeville/Camp Hill
21837 Highway 280
Camp Hill, AL
Harry Lamar Daniel Sr.

October 6, 1931 - December 14, 2020

A Celebration of Life Service for Mr. Harry Lamar Daniel Sr., 89, of Jacksons Gap, Alabama will be Saturday, December 19, 2020 at 12:00 PM at the Chapel of Langley Funeral Home. Rev. Jeff Hardin will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 10:30 am to 11:30 am at Langley Funeral Home.

Mr. Daniel Sr. passed away on Monday, December 14, 2020 at his residence. He was born on October 6, 1931 in Camp Hill, Alabama to John Mobley Daniel and Mary Ferguson Davis. Mr. Daniel loved his family dearly. He was a United States Air Force Korean War veteran. He was an Auburn University graduate. Mr. Daniel owned and operated Daniel Oil Company for 56 years. He loved life and was a jokester and the "life of the party". He was the oldest surviving member of Camp Hill Baptist Church. Mr. Daniel also had a passion for the railroad and trains.

He is survived by his son, Harry "Marty" Lamar Daniel Jr.; grandchildren, Kathryn "Katie" Alexandria Daniel, Hannah Phillips, Will Phillips, and Brandon Phillips; brothers, John Daniel (Kay), and Bob Daniel (Cheryl); sister, Joy Wilson; numerous nieces and nephews; life partner, Joyce Phillips; step sons, Jay Phillips (Melody) and Scott Phillips(Janice); ex wife, Sharron Lewandowski (Dennis); lifelong friend, Shelia Moore (Melvin); special friend, Nancy Dennis; caregivers, Geraldine Johnson, Annette Moss, and Monica Moss.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Mary Jim Tomberlin and Norma Daniel Strozier.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to Mr. Daniel's caregivers, Encompass Health Hospice, and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Camp Hill Baptist Church, PO Box 543, Camp Hill, Alabama 36850.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Dec. 17, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Visitation
10:30a.m. - 11:30a.m.
Langley Funeral Home - Dadeville/Camp Hill
21837 Highway 280, Camp Hill, AL
Dec
19
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
Langley Funeral Home - Dadeville/Camp Hill
21837 Highway 280, Camp Hill, AL
Funeral services provided by:
Langley Funeral Home - Dadeville/Camp Hill
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Langley Funeral Home - Dadeville/Camp Hill.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.