Harvey Lee Miller
1945 - 2021
BORN
1945
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
3700 20th Ave
Valley, AL
Harvey Lee Miller

May 15, 1945 - June 27, 2021

Mr. Harvey Lee Miller, 76, of Beulah, Alabama passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.

Harvey was born in Langdale, Alabama on May 15, 1945, to the late John and Olivia Miller. He was also preceded in death by a son, Timothy Scott Miller, Sr., and sisters Christine Smith and Wynema Hill.

Harvey was a member of Ridge Road Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama. He was retired from West Point Stevens Manufacturing and a retired pastor from Ridge Road Baptist Church.

Harvey is survived by his wife Linda Howard Miller, Opelika; sons, Gregory Keith Miller (Tina), Cusseta, Wade Jones, Opelika; grandchildren, Timothy Scott Miller, Jr., Denver, Colorado, Jeremy Keith Miller (Jessica), Beulah, Christian Donovan Miller, Cusseta, Caleb Isaiah Miller, Cusseta; great-grandchildren, Isaac Robert Miller, Beulah, Aaron Walter Miller, Beulah, Jacob Lee Miller, Beulah; sister, Glenda Orange; brothers, Wayne (Darlene) Miller, Brent (Ruby) Miller, J.W. (Shirley) Miller, Gary (Ann) Miller, Steve (Connie) Miller, Ricky (Laura) Miller; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Harvey asked God to give him love for other people and God blessed him with just that blessing. Harvey loved people, especially children. Harvey loved fishing, his grand dog Jake, and most important of all, Harvey loved the Lord.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 2:00P.M. EDT at Ridge Road Baptist Church with interment following in Hillcrest Cemetery in Lanett. His family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00P.M. EDT until 8:00P.M. EDT.

Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.

Published by The Opelika-Auburn News on Jun. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
30
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley
3700 20th Avenue, Valley, AL
Jul
1
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home Chapel in Valley
3700 20th Avenue, Valley, AL
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Johnson Brown Funeral Home
Mr Harvey Miller, was a great man. He sat with us when my daughter was going to have her tonsils removed, she was so scared and upset he made her laugh and helped her see that things were in God's hands and comforted her nerves. She was seven years old now at 21, she still remembers the man that made her laugh like crazy before her surgery. He will be greatly missed by those that had the privilege of knowing him.
Laura Riddle
Other
June 29, 2021
Harvey had a huge impact on my life over the past 40+ years. He is now singing with the angels in heaven! You will never be forgotten my "forever friend".
Arvella Anderson
Friend
June 29, 2021
He was one of the kindest person I´ve ever met. May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. You will be missed Brother Harvey
Christine hoskins
Friend
June 29, 2021
