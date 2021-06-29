Harvey Lee MillerMay 15, 1945 - June 27, 2021Mr. Harvey Lee Miller, 76, of Beulah, Alabama passed away on Sunday, June 27, 2021, at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika.Harvey was born in Langdale, Alabama on May 15, 1945, to the late John and Olivia Miller. He was also preceded in death by a son, Timothy Scott Miller, Sr., and sisters Christine Smith and Wynema Hill.Harvey was a member of Ridge Road Baptist Church in Opelika, Alabama. He was retired from West Point Stevens Manufacturing and a retired pastor from Ridge Road Baptist Church.Harvey is survived by his wife Linda Howard Miller, Opelika; sons, Gregory Keith Miller (Tina), Cusseta, Wade Jones, Opelika; grandchildren, Timothy Scott Miller, Jr., Denver, Colorado, Jeremy Keith Miller (Jessica), Beulah, Christian Donovan Miller, Cusseta, Caleb Isaiah Miller, Cusseta; great-grandchildren, Isaac Robert Miller, Beulah, Aaron Walter Miller, Beulah, Jacob Lee Miller, Beulah; sister, Glenda Orange; brothers, Wayne (Darlene) Miller, Brent (Ruby) Miller, J.W. (Shirley) Miller, Gary (Ann) Miller, Steve (Connie) Miller, Ricky (Laura) Miller; and a host of nieces and nephews.Harvey asked God to give him love for other people and God blessed him with just that blessing. Harvey loved people, especially children. Harvey loved fishing, his grand dog Jake, and most important of all, Harvey loved the Lord.Funeral services will be held on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 2:00P.M. EDT at Ridge Road Baptist Church with interment following in Hillcrest Cemetery in Lanett. His family will be receiving friends at the funeral home Wednesday evening from 6:00P.M. EDT until 8:00P.M. EDT.Johnson Brown-Service Funeral Home of Valley is directing.