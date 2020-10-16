Harvey PinkGraveside service for Mr. Harvey Pink, 61, of Auburn, AL will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Reverend John L. Pink will officiate.Harvey passed away Saturday, October 10, 2020 at the Bethany House. He was a member of Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church. In 1977, he graduated from Auburn High School. Harvey earned an Associate Degree at Southern Union Community College and in 1984, he graduated from Auburn University. Harvey was honorably discharged from the US Army.Public viewing will be held today from 3:00-5:00 pm.He is survived by: three sisters, Betty Jean (Franklin) Hardnett, Cassie Avery and Marjorie Pink all of Auburn, AL; three brothers, Reverend John L. (Alberta E.) Pink of Auburn, AL, Melvin (Beverly) Pink of Wetumpka, AL and David Pink of Port Jervis, NY; a sister-in-law, Annie Pearl Pink of Auburn, AL; life long friends, Jeff Stephens and Mike Tarver both of Auburn, AL, Edgar Stubbs of Atlanta, GA, and other close friends; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.